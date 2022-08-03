RSVP for TV Directors panel on August 10: ‘Dopesick,’ ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Yellowjackets’

Four top TV directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, August 10, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Marcus Dixon and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 nominees:

Dopesick (Hulu)

Synopsis: Synopsis: The epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA.

Bio: Danny Strong is nominated at the 2022 Emmys for directing, producing and writing “Dopesick.” He is a previous winner for producing and writing “Game Change” and also had a nomination for “Recount.”

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes.

Bio: Nneka Onuorah has a first career Emmy nomination for directing. Her career has also included “Black Girls Rock!,” “The Same Difference,” “My House,” “First and Last” and “The Legend of the Underground.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH-1)

Synopsis: Multiple Emmy winner RuPaul searches for America’s next drag superstar.

Bio: Nick Murray is a two-time winner for directing among five career nominations. Other projects have included “HGTV Showdown,” “The Colony,” “Tabatha Takes Over” and “Bill Nye Saves the World.”

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Synopsis: A wildly talented high school girl soccer team becomes the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness.

Bio: Karyn Kusama has her first two career Emmy nominations for directing and producing. Other projects have included “Jennifer’s Body,” “Billions,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Destroyer” and “In Treatment.”

