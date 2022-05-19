RSVP for TV directors panel on May 25: ‘Better Things,’ ‘List of a Lifetime,’ ‘Outer Range,’ ‘Pistol,’ ‘Women of the Movement’

Five top TV directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, May 25, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

Better Things (FX)

Synopsis: An actress raises her three daughters while juggling the pressures of working in Hollywood and being a single parent.

Bio: Pamela Adlon won an Emmy for “King of the Hill” and received six other nominations for “Louie” and “Better Things.” Other projects have included “Boston Legal,” “Parenthood,” “Californication,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “This Is Us” and “Big Mouth.”

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

Synopsis: Follows Brenda Lee who is diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and sets on a journey to find a daughter she gave on adoption.

Bio: Roxy Shih was a Daytime Emmy nominee for “Dark/Web.” Other projects have included “The Tribe,” “Get Jacked,” “The Visit,” “Mira Mira” and “The Haunted Museum.”

Outer Range (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: A rancher fighting for his land and family discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

Bio: Jennifer Getzinger was a three-time Directors Guild Awards nominee for “Mad Men.” Other career projects have included “The Big C,” “Masters of Sex,” “Outlander,” “Westworld” and “Candy.”

Pistol (FX)

Synopsis: Based on the memoir of Steve Jones, the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain.

Bio: Danny Boyle won an Oscar for “Slumdog Millionaire” and received writing and producing nominations for “127 Hours.” He won an Emmy for the London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony. Other career projects have included “Trainspotting,” “Steve Jobs” and “Yesterday.”

Women of the Movement (ABC)

Synopsis: An anthology series that chronicles the civil rights movement as told by the women behind it.

Bio: Gina Prince-Bythewood was a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for “What About Your Friends.” She also won an Independent Spirt Award for “Love and Basketball.” She won Image Awards for “The Secret Life of Bees,” “Shots Fired” and “The Old Guard.”

