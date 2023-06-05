TV Directors Roundtable: ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Big Door Prize,’ ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ ‘Saturday Night Live’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

To a person, the acclaimed directors who took part in the Gold Derby Meet the Experts: Directors Roundtable, cited the ephemeral moments of surprise and wonder that occur when they’re working with actors as one of the best parts of the job. Watch the exclusive video interview above. Click on each person’s name below to view a solo chat.



“When one of them does something that makes me go, ‘Oh my God, that is brilliant. That’s better than I thought!’ That’s the bit that’s like magic,” “Bad Sisters” director Dearbhla Walsh says in an exclusive video interview. Directing, she says, is like “bungee jumping.” “I thought I was gonna die, and then I’m not gonna die,” Walsh says. When it goes right, she adds, “It makes you tingle. That’s what I love.”

“The Big Door Prize” director Anu Valia agrees about the comparison with bungee jumping. “Everyone is kind of grasping hands together and just leaping together – it feels like falling in love,” Valia says. “The times when you’re working with an actor and you’re kind of sitting behind your monitors, and you just see the actor giving so much of themselves – watching these actors be so present, and in that way, they’re asking you to be incredibly present with them. There’s such a spiritual connection that’s happening when you’re just kind of watching an actor allow themselves to just be completely open. It’s so vulnerable. It’s such a gift that, as directors, we’re so lucky to receive. We’re so lucky to watch them do that…. When else do you get to do that in life? So, yeah, I cry all the time – even if it’s not sad.”

Adds “The Last Thing He Told Me” director Olivia Newman, “I don’t know why you would do this job if you don’t absolutely love actors. Seeing something come to life from the page and then suddenly take this three-dimensional complexity that you had imagined in your head – and then it suddenly comes to life in this other way…. there’s something kind of spiritual and magical about it, isn’t there?”

For “Saturday Night Live” director Liz Patrick, the experience working with actors is slightly different due to the challenges of doing live television, like Patrick has done with excellence for years. But she’s no less respectful of the process and the surprising moments that can occur.

“I just help guide and support. I think support is the biggest thing,” she says. “Some of these actors [who host] want to understand more: ‘Why am I doing this? Or why am I crossing here?’ And sometimes in one of our sketches, we need to get to a certain side because that’s the only area where we could pull off this gag. So now we have to figure out a way that makes sense to the actors.”

She adds, “Everyone’s going to have a different way of doing something and setting something up. Most of the time, there’s not a wrong way.”

All episodes of “Bad Sisters” Season 1 stream on Apple TV+.

All episodes of “The Big Door Prize” Season 1 stream on Apple TV+.

All episodes of the limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me” stream on Apple TV+.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC and streams on Peacock.

