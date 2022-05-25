RSVP for TV documentary panel on June 1: ‘Janet Jackson,’ ‘Lucy and Desi,’ ‘Our Great National Parks,’ ‘We Feed People’

Four top TV documentary filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, June 1, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing Emmy contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

Janet Jackson (Lifetime)

Synopsis: The untold story of Janet Jackson filmed over the span of three years featuring archival footage, never before seen home videos and star-studded interviews.

Bio: The career of Rick Murray has included “Idris Elba: No Limits,” “Murdertown,” “How to Build,” “The Bridge,” “World’s Greatest Cars,” “Goblin Works Mod Shop” and “Motor Pickers.”

Lucy and Desi (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Explores the rise of comedian icon Lucille Ball, her relationship with Desi Arnaz, and how their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy forever changed Hollywood.

Bio: Amy Poehler is an Emmy winner for “Saturday Night Live” among 22 career nominations for “SNL,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Golden Globes,” “Russian Doll” and “Making It.”

Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

Synopsis: A five-part documentary series about the world’s most breathtaking national parks and the wildlife that live there.

Bio: James Honeyborne was an Emmy and BAFTA nominee for “Blue Planet II.” Other projects have included “Africa,” “Autumnwatch,” “Wonders of the Monsoon,” “Patagonia: Earth’s Secret Paradise,” “Wild Patagonia” and “Earth’s Great Rivers.”

We Feed People (NatGeo)

Synopsis: A chronicle of how Chef Jose Andrés and his nonprofit rebuilds nations in the wake of disaster, providing healthy food to those affected.

Bio: Ron Howard won Oscars for directing and producing “A Beautiful Mind” and also received nominations for “Frost/Nixon.” He is an Emmy winner for producing “From the Earth to the Moon” and “Arrested Development” among 10 career nominations, also including “Through the Magic Pyramid,” “The PJs,” “Genius” and “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week.” He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions