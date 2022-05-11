RSVP for TV documentary panel on May 17: ‘Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light,’ ‘Dear…,’ ‘Fauci,’ ‘LuLaRich’

Six top TV documentary filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 17, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing Emmy contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light (Lifetime)

Synopsis: Aly Raisman helps victims of sexual assault find their voice in order to start healing and turn from victim to survivor.

Bio: Aly Raisman was an American gymnast and captain of the U.S. Olympics teams for 2012 and 2016. She won two gold medals and one bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics games in London. For the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, she won another gold medal and two silvers.

Dear… (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Biographies of iconic figures in society using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.

Bio: Donny Jackson is an Emmy winner for producing “United Shades of America” in 2017 and 2018. Other projects have included “The Surreal Life,” “Hot Property,” “Facebook Diaries,” “R&B Divas: Atlanta” and “Made from Scratch.”

Fauci (NatGeo)

Synopsis: A glimpse into infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has led the U.S. fight against every epidemic the country has faced from AIDS to SARS to Ebola, and the ongoing COVID-19.

Bio: John Hoffman is an Emmy winner for “Children in War,” “Elaine Stritch at Liberty” and “The Alzheimer’s Project” among 14 career nominations. He also won at the International Documentary Association Awards for “In Memoriam: New York City.” Janet Tobias won at the News and Documentary Emmys for “Life 360” and was also nominated for “Juvenile Justice” on “ABC News Nightline.”

LuLaRich (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: The billion dollar clothing empire accused of misleading thousands of women with their multi-level marketing platform is analyzed.

Bio: Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason were Emmy nominees for “Fyre Fraud,” an International Documentary Association nominee for “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story” and a News and Documentary Emmy nominee for “Welcome to Leith.” Furst was also nominated for “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.”

