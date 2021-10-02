TV Hall of Fame: Who are the 50 most deserving entertainers needing to be inducted next?

Many worthy people are still waiting and waiting for their induction into the Television Academy’s TV Hall of Fame. Each year a small committee makes the selection of just a few people to be inducted. You can visit their busts, statues and tributes at the plaza in North Hollywood, California. Our photo gallery above offers up 50 individuals who easily deserve to be included, so please take a look at these choices, esteemed committee members, and let’s induct even more this year. Also, because of the overwhelming volume of excellent choices, how about raising the induction number from five to eight per year?

The first induction was held in 1984 and it’s been an annual tradition almost every year. That class of legends consisted of actress/executive Lucille Ball, actor/comedian Milton Berle, writer Paddy Chayefsky, writer/producer Norman Lear, journalist Edward R. Murrow, CBS founder William S. Paley, and NBC founder David Sarnoff.

The class from late 2017 featured the inductions of production designer Roy Christopher, producer/writer Shonda Rhimes, comedian/actress Joan Rivers, producer/writer John Wells and the original cast of “Saturday Night Live” (Dan Akyroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner).

And the most recent class before the pandemic started in 2020 featured executive Bob Iger, executive Geraldine Laybourne, actor/producer Seth MacFarlane, director Jay Sandrich and actress Cicely Tyson.

Look back through the careers of all previous inductees from 1984 to 2020 on the official TV Academy website.

Our top 10 names in this 50-person gallery are: host/producer David Letterman, actress/comedian Lily Tomlin, documentarian Ken Burns, journalist Ed Bradley, actress/writer/producer Tina Fey, actor Peter Falk, actress Tyne Daly, actor/producer Henry Winkler, producer/writer/director Ryan Murphy and host Julia Child. Every one of them is a multiple Emmy winner or nominee who has made an impact on television history.

