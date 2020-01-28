TV Hall of Fame: Who should be inducted next following tonight’s ceremony?

The Television Academy inducts five more legends into the TV Hall of Fame tonight in North Hollywood. The 2020 class features the inductions of executive Bob Iger, executive Geraldine Laybourne, actor/producer Seth MacFarlane, director Jay Sandrich and actress Cicely Tyson. Some of the presenters include previous inductees James Burrows, Ron Howard and Shonda Rhimes, Ron Meyer, Anne Sweeney and Kerry Washington.

But many worthy people are still waiting for their own inductions into the Hall of Fame. Our photo gallery above offers up 50 individuals who easily deserve to be included at the next ceremony. Who do you think has been overlooked for too long?

Our top 10 names in this 50-person gallery are: host/producer David Letterman, actress/comedian Lily Tomlin, documentarian Ken Burns, actress Tyne Daly, actor/producer Henry Winkler, actor Peter Falk, actress/host Ellen DeGeneres, sports journalist/host Bob Costas and actors/producers Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. Every one of them is a multiple Emmy winner or nominee who has made an impact on television history.

The first induction was held in 1984 and it’s been an annual tradition almost every year. That class of legends consisted of actress/executive Lucille Ball, actor/comedian Milton Berle, writer Paddy Chayefsky, writer/producer Norman Lear, journalist Edward R. Murrow, CBS founder William S. Paley, and NBC founder David Sarnoff.

The class from late 2017 featured the inductions of production designer Roy Christopher, producer/writer Rhimes, comedian/actress Joan Rivers, producer/writer John Wells and the original cast of “Saturday Night Live” (Dan Akyroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner).

