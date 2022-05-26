RSVP for TV production designers panel on June 2: ‘The First Lady,’ ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘The Offer,’ ‘Pistol,’ ‘The Wonder Years’

Six top TV production designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, June 2, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

The First Lady (Showtime)

Synopsis: Many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.

Bio: Tony Fanning was an Emmy winner for “The West Wing.” He won at the Art Directors Guild Awards for “The West Wing,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Call of Duty,” with other nominations for “Amistad,” “The New Normal” and “Better Call Saul.”

Live in Front of a Studio Audience (ABC)

Synopsis: A re-creation of classic episodes of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” from legendary producer Norman Lear.

Bio: Steve Olson won an Emmy for the “Academy Awards” and four more for “How I Met Your Mother,” among 14 career nominations. He was won at the Art Directors Guild Awards four time for “Academy Awards” and another for “Titus.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: In the early 1960s in New York City, Miriam “Midge” Maisel discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Bio: Bill Groom has won four Emmys for “Boardwalk Empire” among seven career nominations. He was won at the Art Directors Guild Awards three times for “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The Offer (Paramount+)

Synopsis: Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s never-before-revealed experiences of making “The Godfather.”

Bio: Laurence Bennett was nominated at the Oscars, BAFTA and Art Directors Guild for “The Artist.” Other projects have included “Once and Again,” “Crash,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Show Me a Hero,” “Billions” and “Panic.”

Pistol (FX)

Synopsis: Based on the memoir of Steve Jones, the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain.

Bio: The career of Kave Quinn has included “Shallow Grave,” “Trainspotting,” “The Woman in Black,” “7 Days in Entebbe,” “Judy,” “Emma” and “Black Narcissus.”

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Synopsis: A man recalls his experiences growing up in Montgomery, Alabama during the late 1960s.

Bio: Aiyana Trotter was an Art Directors Guild Awards winner for “Family Reunion” among three career nominations. Other projects have included “Ugly Betty,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Animal Practice,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Black-ish,” “The Enforcers” and “Modern Family.”

