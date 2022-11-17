Meet the Experts: TV production designers roundtable: ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Designing and constructing sets from scratch is just half of a production designer’s job. Depending on the project, there’s also scouting for location shooting. And sometimes, you can’t shoot as is, like on “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

“It’s all fantasy, so we can’t go down the street in Auckland and find a place to shoot,” Ramsey Avery tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: TV Production Designers panel roundtable with Matthew Davies (“Five Days at Memorial”), Mark Scruton (“Wednesday”) and Richard Bloom (“Welcome to Chippendales”). “We ended learning how to make a sheep paddock outside of Auckland look like something else. What we would look for is a couple things: one, what are the bones? Does it have really good graphic shapes in terms of what we’re trying to have this scene say? Where’s the light coming from so the DP can put the camera in the right place to make sure the characters have the right feeling or that he’s able to control the lighting in the right way so he can get the scene to work. Then, is it controllable? How much can we do to it?”

Watch the full roundtable video interview above. Click on each name above to watch that person’s exclusive individual interview.

Getting clearance to film can make or break a location. In New Zealand, there are several levels of red tape to go through, including from Maori tribal regulators for exteriors. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Bloom found several places that were “fantastic reproductions” of “The Phil Donahue Show” that they needed, but they ultimately could not shoot there because “they were churches and they wouldn’t allow male dancing, as you can imagine.”

Finding the anchor location for your sets is key with the pace of TV production, Bloom adds, since shows often do two or three company moves a day. “You really have to break down the script and figure out what’s going to make the most visual impact with that first location and how you can anchor that and spin off without having to relocate base camp,” he says. “And that’s where a lot of the creativity comes in, where it’s like you’re building a bathroom set in the lobby of a bank or whatever where you’re having to really think outside the box. You have these few locations that you know are the lynchpins of the episode and then you’re building off of there.”

