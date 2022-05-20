RSVP for TV reality panel on May 26: ‘Cheer,’ ‘Life Below Zero,’ ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ ‘Paris in Love,’ ‘The Real World’

Five top TV reality stars and producers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing Emmy contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

Cheer (Netflix)

Synopsis: In the small town of Corsicana, Texas, a hard-driving head cheer coach demands perfection from her team of competitive college athletes.

Bio: Monica Aldama is featured in this docuseries as Navarro College Cheer Head Coach.

Life Below Zero (NatGeo)

Synopsis: The everyday struggles of living in the secluded state of Alaska where one wrong decision could cost you your life.

Bio: Sue Aikens is the primary star of the show, a grandmother living alone in a remote area of Alaska, far north of the Arctic Circle.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes.

Bio: The career of Nneka Onuorah has included “Black Girls Rock!,” “The Same Difference,” “My House,” “First and Last” and “The Legend of the Underground.”

Paris in Love (Peacock/Warner Bros.)

Synopsis: Paris Hilton finds love with Carter Reum, a successful venture capitalist who has brought Paris into the next phase of her life.

Bio: The producing career of Paris Hilton has included “The Simple Life,” “The Hottie and the Nottie,” “The World According to Paris,” “The American Meme” and “This Is Paris.”

The Real World: Homecoming (MTV and Paramount+)

Synopsis: The original cast returns to the New Orleans house to explore how the original Real World transformed their lives.

Bio: Jonathan Murray was a Primetime Emmy winner for “Autism: The Musical” and “Born This Way” among 15 career nominations (also including “Road Rules” and “Project Runway”). He also won two Daytime Emmys for “Starting Over” and “Valerie’s Home Cooking.” He was inducted into the TV Academy Hall of Fame in 2012.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions