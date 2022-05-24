RSVP for TV showrunners panel on May 31: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Daily Show,’ ‘Minx,’ ‘Schmigadoon!,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Five top TV showrunners will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 31, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Synopsis: Follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching.

Bio: The career of Patrick Schumacker has included “Cougar Town,” “iZombie,” “Powerless” and “Harley Quinn.”

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Synopsis: Comedian and social commentator Trevor Noah hosts this comedy news show featuring humorous takes on top stories.

Bio: Jennifer Flanz is a seven-time Emmy winner among 15 career nominations for “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Minx (HBO Max)

Synopsis: In 1970s Los Angeles, an earnest young feminist joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Bio: The career of Ellen Rapoport has included “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment,” “Three Moons Over Milford,” “Desperados” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: A couple on a backpacking trip discovers a magical town in which everyone acts like they’re in a classic musical.

Bio: Cinco Paul was a Grammy nominee for “Schmigadoon!” and Annie Awards nominee for “Horton Hears a Who!” and “The Lorax.” Other projects have included “Despicable Me,” “Despicable Me 2” and “The Secret Life of Pets.”

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Synopsis: A look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires, who’ve lived together for over 100 years, on Staten Island.

Bio: Stefani Robinson was a four-time Emmy nominee for “Atlanta” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Other projects have included “Man Seeking Woman” and “Fargo.”

