RSVP for TV showrunners panel on June 1: ‘Christmas in Tune,’ ‘Impeachment,’ ‘Sex Lives of College Girls,’ ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ ‘With Love’

Five top TV showrunners and producers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, June 1, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing Emmy contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

Christmas in Tune (Lifetime)

Synopsis: Story of Belle, a marketing executive who is worried that she may lose her job.

Bio: Melissa Joan Hart was a Kids’ Choice Awards winner for “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Drive Me Crazy.” Her producing career has included “Rent Control,” “Melissa and Joey,” “Broadcasting Christmas,” “The Watcher in the Woods” and “Mistletoe in Montana.”

Impeachment (FX)

Synopsis: Limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President (Bill Clinton) in over a century.

Bio: Sarah Burgess was a Writers Guild Awards nominee for “Impeachment.” Other projects have included “Five Difficult Situations,” “Compliance” and “Purity.”

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Synopsis: Four 18-year-old freshman roommates at Essex College in Vermont. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating.

Bio: The career of Justin Noble has included “Idiotsitter,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Never Have I Ever.”

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Synopsis: A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder seemingly connected to an esteemed Utah family.

Bio: Dustin Lance Black won an Oscar, Writers Guild Award and Independent Spirit Award for “Milk.” Other projects have included “Big Love,” “J. Edgar” and “When We Rise.”

With Love (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose.

Bio: Gloria Calderon Kellett won an ALMA Award for “How I Met Your Mother” and was nominated at the Image Awards for “One Day at a Time.” Other projects have included “Rules of Engagement,” “Devious Maids,” “Mixology” and “iZombie.”

