RSVP for TV showrunners panel on May 18: ‘Dave,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Harlem,’ ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax,’ ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’

Six top TV showrunners will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

Dave (FX)

Synopsis: A neurotic mid-20s suburbanite’s convinced he’s destined to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Now he’s got to prove it to everyone else.

Bio: Dave Burd was a Writers Guild Awards nominee for “Dave.” His career has also included the Lil Dicky music videos plus his work with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD.

Ghosts (CBS)

Synopsis: A young couple’s dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

Bio: Joe Wiseman was a Writers Guild Awards nominee for “New Girl.” His career has also included “The Office,” “Last Man Standing,” “1600 Penn,” “The Odd Couple” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Harlem (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: A group of four friends follow their dreams after graduating from college together.

Bio: Tracy Oliver was an Image Awards nominee for “Girls Trip.” Her career has also included “Survivor’s Remorse,” “Little,” “First Wives Club” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.”

The Hot Zone: Anthrax (NatGeo)

Synopsis: Action-packed limited series which follows the frightening spread of anthrax.

Bio: The careers of Brian Peterson and Kelly Souders have included “Smallville,” “Political Animals,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Under the Dome,” “Salem” and “Genius.”

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

Synopsis: An alien arrives on earth with a mission: to learn to become human and find the one woman who can help save his species.

Bio: The career of John Hlavin has included “The Shield,” “Trust Me,” “Underworld: Awakening” and “Shooter.”

