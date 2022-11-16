RSVP for TV showrunners panel on November 22: ‘A Friend of the Family,’ ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ ‘Let the Right One In’

Three top TV showrunners will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, November 22, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following contenders:

A Friend of the Family (Peacock)

Synopsis: Tells the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.”

Bio: Nick Antosca’s career has included “Hannibal,” “Channel Zero,” “The Act,” “Antlers” and “Candy.”

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

Synopsis: A gangster named Bumpy Johnson makes his way in Harlem during the 1960s. A TV prequel to the 2007 film, ‘American Gangster’, which centered on the criminal enterprise of Frank Lucas.

Bio: Chris Brancato’s career has included “Hannibal,” “Of Kings and Prophets,” “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico.”

Let the Right One In (Showtime)

Synopsis: Follows a 12-year-old girl who lives a closed-in life after turning into a vampire, only able to go out at night. Her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive.

Bio: Andrew Hinderaker’s career has included “Penny Dreadful,” “Pure Genius,” “The Path” and “Away.”

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions