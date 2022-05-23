Showrunners behind ‘Black-ish,’ ‘The Offer,’ ‘Pam and Tommy’ and ‘We Are Lady Parts’ roundtable on promoting healthy work environments [Exclusive Video Interview]

“What always impresses me and what is something I’m trying to learn for season two is bringing other people in and championing them and overseeing it in that way,” says “We Are Lady Parts” creator-writer-director Nida Manzoor about her experience as a showrunner on the Peacock comedy and how she hopes to build on it. We talked with Manzoor as well as Courtney Lilly (“Black-ish”), Rob Siegel (“Pam and Tommy”) and Nikki Toscano (“The Offer”) for our “Meet the Experts” TV showrunners panel. Watch the group roundtable discussion above. Click on each person’s name above to watch an individual chat.

Showrunning is often seen as a largely creative role — the auteur of the production to whom the artistic voice of the show is attributed, like “30 Rock’s” Tina Fey, “Breaking Bad’s” Vince Gilligan or “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s” Amy Sherman-Palladino, to name a few. But running a show means more than just running the writers’ room. It’s also a managerial position. “It’s a combination of both,” explains Toscano. “Some of the best experience that I have had for teaching me how to be a showrunner is not only watching great showrunners, but also working in bars and restaurants and having to manage people because it’s really just about that at the end of the day.”

To that end, Siegel’s focus is “creating a set where everybody’s happy and relaxed versus a set where people are afraid and nervous. I’ve walked on a number of sets and I could almost tell within 10 minutes of being on set whether the person at the top was a nice person or an asshole.” So don’t underestimate the importance of setting the right tone of leadership. “I didn’t realize how much power, how much one person’s personality influenced an entire ecosystem.”

Ultimately “the buck kind of stops there,” adds Lilly. “You’re accountable for the attitude on set, you’re accountable to your budget, to your writer’s room, to people’s careers.” That’s a “heavy responsibility, especially when you’re producing and shooting during a pandemic.” And though these showrunners still hear about tyrannical sets in the industry, hopefully the idea of the creative genius-as-domineering bully is going out of style. “It’s great that we be able to make television for people that they can be excited about and be invested in, but for all of us, particularly, it’s where we spend our days. So they need to be pleasant places.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?