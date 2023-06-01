TV Sound roundtable panel: ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ [Exclusive Video Interviews]

In Gold Derby’s latest roundtable group panel, leading TV sound artisans discuss some of the misconceptions people have about their profession. All four panelists are eligible at the 2023 Emmys: Patrick Hogan (“Cobra Kai” supervising sound editor), Ben Barker (“Five Days at Memorial” supervising sound editor/designer), Paul Shubat (“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” re-recording mixer) and Brent Findley (“Ted Lasso” supervising sound editor). Watch our exclusive video interviews above. Click each name above to watch that person’s individual webchat.

“Always the first misconception when they hear I’m the supervising sound editor, they start trying to give me their music demos,” Hogan laughs. “I think everybody can agree with that one. And I have to explain that the music editor is tied to the composer and it’s different. I’m like, I do everything except that.” The “Cobra Kai” artisan adds, “The other thing is a lot of people don’t realize how much work [it is]. I mean, hat’s off to everybody in TV, everybody on this panel. It’s a miracle that stuff looks and sounds as good as it does with the time we’re given to do it.”

Barker chimes in, “People think that the sound of the car chase or the gunshot or whatever has come straight from the set, and it’s all perfect. So I think that’s obviously a bit of a misconception there.” Speaking about “how much detail” he puts into his projects, the “Five Days at Memorial” designer notes, “I, as an Englishman, am very proud to have ‘Monty Python’ as one of our exports. But a lot of people still think there’s the coconut hooves that’s a horse. There’s so many levels of detail that go into things like that, and I think that’s obviously something that’s missed in our job that people aren’t really aware of.”

When people ask “Ted Lasso’s” Findley what he does for a living, he responds, “Imagine if you’ve ever had noise-canceling headphones, you turn the noise cancellation on, everything goes away. Now, turn it off and don’t talk. All the stuff you hear next we bring to the table for your show that you’re watching, that you enjoy.” He explains how “the focus of the shooting day is to capture the dialogue, to capture the story that they’re telling us,” and that “the microphones are not pointing at the car going by in the background or the refrigerator that’s about to lose its compressor fan or something.”

Shubat describes what he does as an “Oz moment,” referring to the man behind the curtain in “The Wizard of Oz.” He readily admits, “And that’s why I think all of us here love it.” When viewers get “lost in the storytelling … you have them in your hand and you’ve done your job.” The “Cabinet of Curiosities” mixer really only talks about the intricacies of his work when it’s “award time” or when a colleague asks how he pulled something off. “Well, let me tell you!” he’ll always respond.

Also in our roundtable group panel, the four TV sound artisans talk about what they would consider to be their big break in Hollywood, and whether it was always their dream to be working in the sound department for TV and film. That leads to an engrossing discussion on “forks in the road” and how everybody’s journey is singular.

