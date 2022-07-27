Tyler James Williams (‘Abbott Elementary’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Tyler James Williams is entering the “Abbott Elementary” episode “Work Family” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program aired February 15, 2022 and was the eighth episode of the first season for the ABC show.

In this installment, substitute teacher Gregory Eddie (Williams) learns his class is performing below par, so Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) agree to offer some help. Meanwhile, Gregory’s father (Orlando Jones) suggests that he should move on from his substitute teaching job and find something more worthwhile.

This year marks Williams’ first career Emmy nomination. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”). “Abbott Elementary” received seven total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

