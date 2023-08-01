Tyson Fountaine (‘American Horror Stories’ makeup artist) on ‘Bloody Mary’ actress Dominique Jackson: ‘She’s just an incredible soul’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Tyson Fountaine earned his second consecutive Emmy nomination this year for FX on Hulu’s “American Horror Stories” in the Best Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) category. He also won a trophy last year for his makeup work on “Legendary.” For this 2023 bid, the department head makeup artist is recognized for his work in the fan-favorite “Bloody Mary” episode, which features Dominique Jackson as the infamous entity that haunts mirrors. “She’s just an incredible soul,” Fountaine tells us about the “Pose” actress. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

First things first, “it was pretty difficult” to pick an episode to showcase to Emmy voters being an anthology series, Fountaine explains. “We range from 1960s makeups to 17th century, 18th century, present day, so there was a lot all over the place of things that I could have gone with.” Ultimately, “Bloody Mary” was chosen because of the “amount of makeup,” plus the “cast was incredible.”

Jackson is “amazing to work with, she’s up for anything,” he notes about the episode’s first-billed actress. Fountaine knew that he wanted to make the Bloody Mary character “scary, but beautiful at the same time, so there was this balance … just to try to lure people in.” He declares, “That’s not a hard thing because Dominique is beautiful.”

The makeup team focused on “shadow and dark tones” on Jackson’s face and “blackened her eyes and popped in contact lenses that were kind of milky, so it gave a more haunting feel to the makeup.” They even utilized a “reflective, iridescent pigment” of makeup so that “in certain lights and angles it just melted into her skin tone.”

Fountaine delves into the work they did on Jackson’s hands, describing, “Her fingers were gold-leafed and then we had metal gold nails on top of that. I colored the outside of her hands just to give a little more elongation to the fingers, a little more creepiness.” The makeup didn’t stop there. “We went all the way down her neck,” he reveals. “Anything that showed I wanted to have just kind of a sunken-in hollowness into the skin.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Fountaine talks about how all of the show’s departments collaborate cohesively together, what it was like working with frequent “AHS” actor Denis O’Hare in the “Dollhouse” season premiere, and how Judith Light is “phenomenal” and “did some of her own stunts” in the “Facelift” episode.

