Uly Schlesinger (‘Genera+ion’) on how Gen Z isn’t just ‘a bunch of social justice warriors’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Uly Schlesinger was drawn to the characterization in the new HBO Max teen comedy-drama “Genera+ion.” The series, in which Schlesinger plays a bisexual teen named Nathan, stems from a 19-year-old creator, Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz, which the actor credits with giving it an authentic voice. “It didn’t seem like just another teen show,” says Schlesinger in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It seemed to really be striving to tell something real, something authentic.” Watch the full interview above.

Nathan is one of many characters on “Genera+ion” who is just trying to find their way in a chaotic world. In Nathan’s case, he is starting to explore his sexuality while dealing with the pressures of conservative parents. What struck Schlesinger in the beginning was that Nathan is “a bisexual character who didn’t seem like a trope, who didn’t seem like someone who was just wavering between.” As the actor points out, this is still somewhat of a rarity on television, even with the growing visibility of LGBTQ characters in media.

One of the key plotlines of the first season of “Genera+ion” is Nathan’s attraction to Chester, a confident queer classmate played by Justice Smith. “Chester is everything that Nathan wants to be,” observes Schlesinger. “When you’re a teenager, you can be attracted to that kind of thing, a role model or someone that you look up to in that kind of way.” Numerous scenes feature Nathan rambling and stammering in Chester’s presence, which Schlesinger admits he can relate to as someone who tends to overshare when they’re nervous. Schlesinger teases “I think the audience is gonna be excited to see a lot more of Nathan and Chester” when more episodes of “Genera+ion” drop this summer.

Schlesinger praises the series for depicting a subsection of Gen Z with some level of veracity. “I think the show does a really good job of showing that Gen Z is not just a bunch of social justice warriors, snowflakes, whatever people end up saying,” he explains. “I think it shows that they are really bold and brazen and up to the f**king challenge to do what they gotta do and make it work and get through a really, really tough, hard life.”

