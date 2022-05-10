Utkarsh Ambudkar (‘Ghosts’): ‘If you don’t dance it just right, chaos could ensue’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Being engaged, while looking confused is a very fine line,” declares Utkarsh Ambudkar about playing a living person on “Ghosts.” For our recent webchat he continues, “If you don’t dance it just right, chaos could ensue. The whole show could fall apart.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Ghosts” is a CBS comedy about a house haunted by people who have died there over the course of history. The eclectic group of ghouls includes a Viking, revolutionary officer, lady of the manor, native American and scout troop leader. Amdubkar plays Jay, who along with his wife Sam (Rose McIver) inherits the property. The couple moves into the residence to start a bed and breakfast. The actor explains, “They’re two different shows. We’re basically doing a two person romantic comedy, and then we’re doing an ensemble family comedy in the same show.”

After a near death experience, Sam is able to see and hear the ghosts. Jay has to rely on his wife to find out what the ghosts are up to. Amdubkar says, “The skill of ignoring loud, funny and exuberant characters while standing two feet away from them, is something that I picked up from having two small children. A two-year-old and a seven-year-old will teach you how to ignore almost anything.”

Ambubkar is a member of the Tony Award0winning “Freestyle Love Supreme.” The hip-hop improv group was started by Lin Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004. The actor reveals, “Music is comedy. Comedy is all about rhythm, back to Chaplin and and Lucille Ball. Everything is rhythmic. Any of these great bits all require a certain sense of pace. Comedy works best when everyone is sort of eating together and enjoying together. Comedy and improv require a great sense of pace and rhythm, in order for it to work harmoniously. There’s all the music metaphors for you.”

In the episode ‘Possession,’ Jay is possessed by the ghost of the lady of the manor, Hettie (Rebecca Wisocky) He admits, “Rebecca has created such an incredible character. I had to get into the mind of a woman who sacrificed her entire life for the patriarchy and grew up in a time that was extremely different from today. It was very fun playing an old white lady. I’ll tell you what, they’ve got a different view on the world. She is she’s the original Karen let’s put it that way.”

