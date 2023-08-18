Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton (‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ directors): ‘Blurry line between our personal lives and our work lives’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We don’t really fight on set, ever,” asserts Valerie Faris, who along with husband Jonathan Dayton forms a highly successful directing partnership whose first feature was the Oscar-winning “Little Miss Sunshine.” “I think most of the fights (we have) and most of the challenges happen in prep when it’s just the two of us thinking about how we’re going to shoot something. We argue a lot but…” Notes Dayton, “The key is to love our material and love our cast, and both of those things were really true with this project.” The project of which Dayton speaks was the eight-part FX limited series “Fleishman Is in Trouble” that earned the couple 2023 directing nominations and of which they were generally on the same page.

“We do have kind of a blurry line between our personal lives and our work lives,” Faris admits, “and I guess that’s why we have to behave well in both worlds. If we screw up in our work lives, it really messes with our personal lives. So we try to be good to each other in both.” Adds Dayton: “For every reason.” Faris and Dayton spoke to Gold Derby as part of our “Meet the Emmy Nominees” TV directors panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Faris and Dayton directed Episodes 1, 3 and 7 of “Fleishman,” earning their Emmy bid for the 7th, the climactic “Me-Time.” It was a particularly interesting experience because the gig gave them an opportunity to work with a first-time showrunner in Taffy Brodesser-Akner, the writer who also adapted her own novel in writing the teleplay. “She’s amazing,” observes Dayton. “We loved her scripts, and we loved her. She was game for everything.”

Adds Faris, “Taffy also mentioned a couple of times a day that she’d never done this before, so she was very humble about the fact that everyone on the set was more experienced than her. And I think because of that, she was really open to learning and listening to people…She’s also just such a force of nature. I don’t know if she sleeps, but Taffy was writing scripts as we were prepping and then rewriting them and just handling it all and raising a family at the same time. She just seemed to have endless energy for this and was so excited about it. I mean, she broke into tears many times…”

“Of joy, of joy,” Dayton quickly says.

The couple’s other primary praise goes to Claire Danes, whose character Rachel is key in their Emmy-nominated “Me-Time” installment. Because it was such a powerful and consequential hour “it was intimidating to us to have this episode on the horizon,” Dayton admits. “For us, it was really about creating a supportive environment for Claire. There were certain times when our goal was to try and do something in one or two takes at most really protect her, so she could give it her all and feel comfortable that we were going to get it.” Faris uses the example of a scene when Rachel is engaged in primal scream therapy “and we knew that if we wore her out and asked her to do too many (takes), it would sort of ruin the second half of the day. So se said let’s do it in one take. We didn’t practice or rehearse it at all. And then she did this scream that felt like it lasted five minutes. It was so incredible and she deserves so much credit for it.”

It certainly wasn’t difficult for Faris and Dayton to direct Danes, who is also nominated this year for a supporting actress Emmy “She’s amazing, and I don’t really feel like we can take credit for her performance,” Faris insists. “She is just such a pro and so surprising, and we would talk about something and kind of let her go. For the most part, that’s just what you do. You just watch her and enjoy what she’s doing. And I think we were all on the same page about what was happening for her character and what she was going through.”

