Vera Farmiga and Cherry Jones (‘Five Days at Memorial’) on ‘portraying fight or flight’ in the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Katrina [Exclusive Video Interview]

“My only job here, what I was hired to do, was to portray her and put you in her shoes,” declares Oscar and Emmy nominee Vera Farmiga, who stars alongside Tony and Emmy winner Cherry Jones in the harrowing limited series “Five Days at Memorial” as healthcare professionals trapped in the cataclysmic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. For our recent webchat Farmiga adds, “in order to play the depth of despair and disappointment, to grasp the abysmal and dire conditions in that hospital and portray how their mental reserves were absolutely zapped,” she says, “I’m portraying fight or flight.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Farmiga and Jones above.

“Five Days at Memorial” was developed, written and directed by John Ridley (“American Crime”) and Carlton Cuse (“Lost”), based on the 2013 non-fiction book “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital” by journalist Sheri Fink. The eight-episode Apple TV Plus limited series recounts the catastrophic conditions endured at a New Orleans hospital in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Katrina from the perspectives of healthcare workers, patients and law enforcement. Farmiga stars as respected surgeon Dr Anna Pou, who was tasked with deciding which patients were able to be evacuated and Jones stars as Susan Mulderick, the steadfast nursing director charged with co-coordinating emergency hospital operations during the disaster.

The series recounts the five days after Katrina made landfall in the Big Easy, exploring what happened after the floodwaters rose, hundreds of caregivers and patients were trapped without sanitation or electricity, depleting food and water, oppressive humidity and temperatures soared up to 110°F, forcing exhausted doctors and nurses to make harrowing life-and-death decisions about who lives and who dies, with those patients considered beyond treatment ultimately put out of their misery rather than be evacuated. The series then shifts focus to after the evacuation, as law enforcement soon discover 45 corpses, some of whom we come to find out had met their demise after Dr Pou and two nurses hastened their death by injecting them with lethal doses of morphine and other drugs.

“It’s just extraordinary that we were tasked with bringing to life one of the greatest disasters of our country’s history,” Farmiga sighs. “I thought, how do we do that? How do we do that justice? How do we even begin to do it? And it’s just every department coming together,” she says. Jones agrees, explaining how she felt when she first entered the meticulously recreated hospital set. “The very first time that I walked into the staging area where all the patients were being staged, I had not been in that part of that set the entire time and I remember walking through that door into a room of these wonderful background artists in various degrees of distress and terrible illnesses and all on stretchers, all having their mouths dabbed with sponges and it was all make-believe,” she explains. “When I walked through those doors, and it was dark, I just lost it, [seeing] this recreation of what the people that we have been fortunate enough to try to portray lived through.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions