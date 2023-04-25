Victoria Clark (‘Kimberly Akimbo’) on how her 16-year-old character teaches the preciousness of life [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I don’t think I’m done creating this part! It’s still an exploration,” reveals Victoria Clark in reference to the title character of “Kimberly Akimbo.” In this new musical from Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, Clark portrays a teenage girl with a genetic disease that causes her to age at four times the normal rate. That the Tony winner is still in a daily state of discovery with her performance is fitting given the complexity of the role, and the story’s challenge to the audience to stay in the present during the “Great Adventure” called life. “We have never done the same thing twice,” says Clark of the cast, “we get on the train and we really pay attention. We try to make it fresh.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“It was a lot of trial and error,” admits Clark when asked about finding the nuances required to portray a 16 year old. The actress is well known for her soprano register, but she must consciously create a new sound for Kim. “This is a real adjustment from just being able to open my mouth and having whatever I want come out,” she admits. “I’m going for the most honest sound. Sometimes the sound is kind of raw.” She frequently must negotiate against her classical training, which would dictate a “perfect” vocal, and instead be okay making sounds that are less pristine. “It’s the imperfection of a sound of a person who is in the act of becoming,” says Clark.

Portraying a teenager, of course, means that many of her co-stars are considerably younger than she. But when it comes to her co-star Justin Cooley, who plays her first love Seth, the age difference is irrelevant. “Justin is an old soul… and I’m quite a silly person. So we meet somewhere in the middle,” she notes. The pair are quite tapped into the musical’s theme of the preciousness of life, and time. “Sometimes we just look at each other and we start sobbing,” Clark says of their unexpected bond across generations. “Like, we don’t know how much time we have together as friends and that’s okay, because we have every night.”

The heavy themes of mortality come to a climax in the song “Our Disease,” where Kimberly and Seth give a science presentation on her genetic disorder. “That is the most difficult thing in the show for me,” Clark admits. “I dread it every night. It is a mountain that’s very hard to climb. Because you cannot do that scene without acknowledging some pretty heavy stuff.” It’s a moment where Kimberly reveals her short life expectancy to her classmates, most of whom are looking ahead to a future that Kim won’t be a part of. “All she has is this moment. She can’t even dream about next week,” explains Clark.

While that song is full of self loathing and rage, the finale (“Great Adventure”) is by contrast a warm reminder to take stock in the beauty of life in its fleetingness. “It’s hard to get through, because I’m sitting next to Justin,” says Clark, “life does go by and it is so precious.” While the actress admits that the lyrics to the song are glorious in and of themselves, she believes that it captures an indescribable feeling of chemistry which has made the musical resonant with audiences. “That to me is the beauty of life,” she suggests, “The flower that you can’t describe or the love that you can’t put into words.” As the audience watches Kim in the finale, they are inspired to appreciate the beauty in the world and live a better, fuller life. “I’m so happy to be a part of something that inspires people to really think about that,” says Clark.

Clark won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical in 2005 for “The Light in the Piazza.” She earned subsequent Tony nominations for “Sister Act,” “Cinderella,” and “Gigi.”

