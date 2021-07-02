Victoria Konefal (‘Days of Our Lives’) on her 1st Daytime Emmy win and the future of Cin: ‘You can still see their chemistry’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It was a lot more intimate than a ceremony would have been,” Victoria Konefal remembers about the night of June 25, when she won her first Daytime Emmy: Best Younger Performer in a Drama Series for playing Ciara on “Days of Our Lives.” The ceremony on CBS was pre-taped, and no one who recorded acceptance speeches during the show knew whether they actually won until it aired, so Konefal learned the result at a viewing party where she was surrounded by family and friends. “To be in a room with so many people who are pushing for me so hard was really special.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Konefal above.

Nominees and winners at the Emmys were decided in a single round by panels that reviewed sample performance reels, and for her submission Konefal focused on a confrontation scene in which she angrily accused her niece Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) of setting off a bomb at her wedding to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). She also included scenes from earlier in the year in which she pleaded for Ben’s life as he was being executed for a crime he didn’t commit. She rounded it out with a lighter scene with Rafe (Galen Gering), “which I thought would be a nice sprinkle of variety to add to the mix, just to show them that I’m not only capable of crying.”

That reel also showed voters just how much Ciara and Ben — known to fans as “Cin” — have been through in the last year. Konefal is no longer on contract at “Days” but continues to make appearances on a recurring basis, and now Ciara has amnesia, which knocked the last three years out of her memory, so she doesn’t remember loving Ben, only that he was a serial killer. Ciara is back in Salem this summer for some unfinished business. “She demands the divorce papers from him,” Konefal explains, “and even there, when they’re arguing, you can still see their chemistry. So Cin is Cin, no matter what.”

