Viola Davis poised to make SAG Awards history with win for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Viola Davis has already won two individual SAG Awards for her leading role in “The Help” (2012) and featured performance in “Fences” (2017); the latter also won her the Oscar. And she is predicted to bag another Best Actress trophy from the guild for her star turn in the Netflix release “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” This will give her three solo wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (she also shared in the Best Ensemble victory for “The Help”).

That haul will tie her with Renee Zellweger who won over guild voters again last year and took home the Best Actress award her for her riveting portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy.” Like Davis, Zellweger had already prevailed in the lead category for “Chicago” (2003) and then in supporting for “Cold Mountain” (2004). And she also has an ensemble award for the former.

But unlike Zellweger, Davis has won over on the TV side. She picked up two individual awards in 2015 and 2016 for her starring role in the crime drama “How to Get Away With Murder.” Davis made Emmy history in 2015 as the first Black winner of Best Drama Actress for her hit ABC series.

Davis is one of five actresses with two individual SAG Awards for their film work. The others are:

Helen Mirren who was the first to rack up a pair of wins [Supporting: “Gosford Park” (2002) and Lead: “The Queen” (2007)]. She contended at the Oscars for both of those performances, winning for the latter. She also shared in the ensemble win for “Gosford Park.”

Kate Winslet picked up the Supporting Actress prize at the SAG Awards twice for “Sense and Sensibility” (1996) and “The Reader” (2009). She also reaped Oscar bids for these roles but was bumped up to lead for “The Reader” where she won.

Cate Blanchett repeated at the Oscars for both of her SAG victories, first in supporting for “The Aviator” (2005) and then in lead for “Blue Jasmine” (2014). She also shared in the 2005 ensemble win for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.”

Frances McDormand had to bide her time between her two wins at both the SAG Awards and the Oscars for her leading roles in “Fargo” (1997) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2018). She also shared in the ensemble win for the latter.

McDormand sits right behind Davis on our Best Actress chart for her riveting role in “Nomadland.” While Davis has odds of 17/5, McDormand is at 39/10. They are followed by Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman” at 9/2; Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) at 5/1; and newly minted Emmy winner Zendaya (“Malcolm and Marie”) at 15/1.

