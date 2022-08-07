Watch every MTV Video Music Awards winner for Video of the Year: Which hold up, and which have aged poorly?

The MTV Video Music Awards have celebrated the best in the medium for almost as long as music videos have been a thing. Scroll down to see watch every single winner of Video of the Year. What years did the VMAs get it right, and what years were they shockingly out of tune?

2021: Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Direction

Best Visual Effects

Who Else Was Nominated:

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DJ Khaled feat. Drake, “Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)”

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

2020: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Other Awards It Won:

Best R&B

Who Else Was Nominated:

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem feat. Juice WRLD, “Godzilla”

Future feat. Drake, “Life is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift, “The Man”

2019: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Other Awards It Won:

Video for Good

Who Else Was Nominated:

21 Savage feat. J. Cole, “A Lot”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

2018: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, “Havana”

Other Awards It Won:

None

Who Else Was Nominated:

The Carters, “Apeshit”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Childish Gambino, “This is America”

Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”

2017: Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Hip-Hop

Best Direction

Best Art Direction

Best Cinematography

Best Visual Effects

Who Else Was Nominated:

Alessia Cara, “Scars to Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

The Weeknd, “Reminder”

2016: Beyonce, “Formation”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Pop

Best Direction

Best Choreography

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Who Else Was Nominated:

Adele, “Hello”

Justin Bieber, “Sorry”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Kanye West, “Famous”

2015: Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Bad Blood”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Collaboration

Who Else Was Nominated:

Beyonce, “7/11”

Kendrick Lamar, “Alright”

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk”

Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

2014: Miley Cyrus, “Wrecking Ball”

Other Awards It Won:

None

Who Else Was Nominated:

Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX, “Fancy”

Beyonce feat. Jay-Z, “Drunk in Love”

Sia, “Chandelier”

Pharrell Williams, “Happy”

2013: Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Editing

Who Else Was Nominated:

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, “Thrift Shop”

Bruno Mars, “Locked Out of Heaven”

Taylor Swift, “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell Williams, “Blurred Lines”

2012: Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris, “We Found Love”

Other Awards It Won:

None

Who Else Was Nominated:

Drake feat. Rihanna, “Take Care”

Gotye feat. Kimbra, “Somebody That I Used to Know”

M.I.A., “Bad Girls”

Katy Perry, “Wide Awake”

2011: Katy Perry, “Firework”

Other Awards It Won:

None

Who Else Was Nominated:

Adele, “Rolling in the Deep”

Beastie Boys, “Make Some Noise”

Bruno Mars, “Grenade”

Tyler the Creator, “Yonkers”

2010: Lady Gaga, “Bad Romance”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Female Video

Best Pop Video

Best Dance Video

Best Direction

Best Choreography

Best Editing

Who Else Was Nominated:

B.o.B. feat. Hayley Williams, “Airplanes”

Eminem, “No Afraid”

Florence and the Machine, “Dog Days Are Over”

Lady Gaga feat. Beyonce, “Telephone”

Thirty Seconds to Mars, “Kings and Queens”

2009: Beyonce, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Choreography

Best Editing

Who Else Was Nominated:

Eminem, “We Made You”

Lady Gaga, “Poker Face”

Britney Spears, “Womanizer”

Kanye West, “Love Lockdown”

2008: Britney Spears, “Piece of Me”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Female Video

Best Pop Video

Who Else Was Nominated:

Chris Brown, “Forever”

Jonas Brothers, “Burnin” Up”

Pussycat Dolls, “When I Grow Up”

The Ting Tings, “Shut Up and Let Me God”

2007: Rihanna feat. Jay-Z, “Umbrella”

Other Awards It Won:

Monster Single of the Year

Who Else Was Nominated:

Beyonce, “Irreplaceable”

Justice, “D.A.N.C.E.”

Justin Timberlake, “What Goes Around… Comes Around”

Kanye West, “Stronger”

Amy Winehouse, “Rehab”

2006: Panic! at the Disco, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”

Other Awards It Won:

None

Who Else Was Nominated:

Christina Aguilera, “Ain’t No Other Man”

Madonna, “Hung Up”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Dani California”

Shakira feat. Wyclef Jean, “Hips Don’t Lie”

2005: Green Day, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Group Video

Best Rock Video

Best Direction

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Who Else Was Nominated:

Coldplay, “Speed of Sound”

Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell Williams, “Drop It Like It’s Hot”

Gwen Stefani, “Hollaback Girl”

Kanye West, “Jesus Walks”

2004: OutKast, “Hey Ya!”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Hip-Hop Video

Best Art Direction

Best Special Effects

Who Else Was Nominated:

D12, “My Band”

Jay-Z, “99 Problems”

Toxic, “Britney Spears”

Usher feat. Ludacris and Lil Jon, “Yeah!”

2003: Missy Elliott, “Work It”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Hip-Hop Video

Who Else Was Nominated:

50 Cent, “In Da Club”

Johnny Cash, “Hurt”

Eminem, “Lose Yourself”

Justin Timberlake, “Cry Me a River”

2002: Eminem, “Without Me”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Male Video

Best Rap Video

Best Direction

Who Else Was Nominated:

Linkin Park, “In the End”

NSYNC, “Gone”

Nas, “One Mic”

P.O.D., “Alive”

The White Stripes, “Fell in Love with a Girl”

2001: Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya, and Pink feat. Missy Elliott, “Lady Marmalade”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Video from a Film

Who Else Was Nominated:

Missy Elliott, “Get Ur Freak On”

Eminem feat. Dido, “Stan”

Fatboy Slim, “Weapon of Choice”

Janet Jackson, “All for You”

U2, “Beautiful Day”

2000: Eminem, “The Real Slim Shady”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Male Video

Who Else Was Nominated:

Blink 182, “All the Small Things”

D’Angelo, “Untitled (How Does it Feel)”

NSYNC, “Bye Bye Bye”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Californication”

1999: Lauryn Hill, “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Female Video

Best R&B Video

Best Art Direction

Who Else Was Nominated:

Backstreet Boys, “I Want It That Way”

Korn, “Freak on a Leash”

Ricky Martin, “Livin’ La Vida Loca”

Will Smith feat. Dru Hill and Kool Moe Dee, “Wild Wild West”

1998: Madonna, “Ray of Light”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Female Video

Best Direction

Best Choreography

Best Editing

Who Else Was Nominated:

Brandy and Monica, “The Boy is Mine”

Puff Daddy feat. The LOX, Lil’ Kim, Notorious B.I.G., and Fuzzbubble, “It’s All About the Benjamins”

Will Smith, “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”

The Verve, “Bittersweet Symphony”

1997: Jamiroquai, “Virtual Insanity”

Other Awards It Won:

Breakthrough Video

Best Cinematography

Best Special Effects

Who Else Was Nominated:

Beck, “The New Pollution”

Jewel, “You Were Meant for Me”

Nine Inch Nails, “The Perfect Drug”

No Doubt, “Don’t Speak”

1996: The Smashing Pumpkins, “Tonight, Tonight”

Other Awards It Won:

Breakthrough Video

Best Direction

Best Art Direction

Best Cinematography

Best Special Effects

Who Else Was Nominated:

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, “Tha Crossroads”

Foo Fighters, “Big Me”

Alanis Morissette, “Ironic”

1995: TLC, “Waterfalls”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Group Video

Best R&B Video

Viewer’s Choice

Who Else Was Nominated:

Green Day, “Basket Case

Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, “Scream”

Weezer, “Buddy Holly”

1994: Aerosmith, “Cryin'”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Group Video

Viewer’s Choice

Who Else Was Nominated:

Beastie Boys, “Sabotage”

Nirvana, “Heart-Shaped Box”

R.E.M., “Everybody Hurts”

1993: Pearl Jam, “Jeremy”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Group Video

Best Metal/Hard Rock Video

Best Direction

Who Else Was Nominated:

Aerosmith, “Livin’ on the Edge”

En Vogue, “Free Your Mind”

Peter Gabriel, “Digging in the Dirt”

R.E.M., “Man on the Moon”

1992: Van Halen, “Right Now”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Direction

Best Editing

Who Else Was Nominated:

Def Leppard, “Let’s Get Rocked”

Nirvana, “Smella Like Teen Spirit”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Under the Bridge”

1991: REM, “Losing My Religion”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Group Video

Breakthrough Video

Best Direction

Best Art Direction

Best Editing

Who Else Was Nominated:

C+C Music Factory, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”

Deee-Lite, “Groove is in the Heart”

Divinyls, “I Touch Myself”

Chris Isaak, “Wicked Game”

Queensryche, “Silent Lucidity”

1990: Sinead O’Connor, “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Female Video

Best Post-Modern Video

Who Else Was Nominated:

Aerosmith, “Janie’s Got a Gun”

Don Henley, “The End of the Innocence”

Madonna, “Vogue”

1989: Neil Young, “This Note’s for You”

Other Awards It Won:

None

Who Else Was Nominated:

Fine Young Cannibals, “She Drives Me Crazy”

Michael Jackson, “Leave Me Alone”

Madonna, “Like a Prayer”

Steve Winwood, “Roll With It”

1988: INXS, “Need You Tonight/Mediate”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Group Video

Breakthrough Video

Best Editing

Viewer’s Choice

Who Else Was Nominated:

George Harrison, “When We Was Fab”

Bruce Springsteen, “Tunnel of Love”

U2, “I Still Haven’t Found what I’m Looking for”

U2, “Where the Streets Have No Name”

1987: Peter Gabriel, “Sledgehammer”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Male Video

Best Concept Video

Most Experimental Video

Best Overall Performance in a Video

Best Direction

Best Art Direction

Best Editing

Best Special Effects

Who Else Was Nominated:

Genesis, “Land of Confusion”

Paul Simon, “The Boy in the Bubble”

U2, “With or Without You”

Steve Winwood, “Higher Love”

1986: Dire Straits, “Money for Nothing”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Group Video

Who Else Was Nominated:

A-Ha, “Take on Me”

Godley and Creme, “Cry”

Robert Palmer, “Addicted to Love”

Talking Heads, “Road to Nowhere”

1985: Don Henley, “The Boys of Summer”

Other Awards It Won:

Best Direction

Best Art Direction

Best Cinematography

Who Else Was Nominated:

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, “Don’t Come Around Here No More”

David Lee Roth, “California Girls”

David Lee Roth, “Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody”

USA for Africa, “We Are the World”

1984: The Cars, “You Might Think”

Other Awards It Won:

None

Who Else Was Nominated:

Herbie Hancock, “Rockit”

Michael Jackson, “Thriller”

Cyndi Lauper, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”

The Police, “Every Breath You Take”

MTV may not air that many music videos anymore, but the MTV Video Music Awards are one of the premier music events of any calendar year. But unlike the Grammys, which are decided by the industry professionals who make up the Recording Academy, the VMAs have been voted on by fans since 2006 (except for below-the-line professional categories like Best Direction and Best Cinematography). And though the Grammys have had their fair share of memorable performances, the Video Music Awards themselves are often overshadowed by their drama and spectacle.

A lot of that comes from the performances, like provocateur Madonna performing “Like a Virgin” dressed like a bride in a bustier at the very first ceremony in 1984. She also famously performed “Vogue” dressed as Marie Antoinette in 1990, and she kissed Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears on the lips in 2003. Even the presenters have been known to make headlines, as Howard Stern did when he descended onto the stage as Fartman in 1992, or when the legendary Diana Ross fondled rapper Lil’ Kim‘s exposed breast in 1999. Some of the antics don’t even happen on the air. Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil attacked Guns N’ Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin in 1989, and Poison members Bret Michaels and C.C. DeVille got into a fistfight in 1991.

As for the winners, some have aged better than others. In hindsight, it’s strange that The Cars‘ “You Might Think” bested Michael Jackson‘s groundbreaking “Thriller” in 1984, but later champions have stood the test of time, like Peter Gabriel‘s “Sledgehammer,” the most awarded video of all time; R.E.M.‘s “Losing My Religion”; and Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance,” to name a few. To date the most awarded artist in VMA history is Beyonce with 29, followed by Madonna with 20 and Gaga with 18. What’s your favorite VMA win of all time, and what do you think was the biggest robbery?