Wade Barnett (‘The Boys’ supervising sound editor) on his ‘exciting’ Emmy nomination and why he submitted the finale [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The Boys” supervising sound editor Wade Barnett calls his 2023 Emmy nomination an “exciting moment,” and it’s one he’s experienced before as he was also nominated for Amazon Prime Video’s comic-book drama in 2020. This time around Barnett is up for his work on the Season 3 finale, “The Instant White-Hot Wild,” which streamed last July. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

One of the reasons the finale was chosen to be submitted to Emmy voters is because it “had a lot of really good sound design moments,” the artisan tells us. “But also the story kind of all wraps up, so overall it’s just a really solid episode.” He adds that it’s a “really tough” choice to pick just one, because “these episodes are almost kind of like mini-movies.”

Other installments Barnett considered submitting this year were “Herogasm,” which he calls a “top contender,” and “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed,” because of “the nuance of it.” But ultimately it was the “final big battle scene” in “The Instant White-Hot Wild” that won out.

Speaking about the finale’s most challenging moments from the sound department’s perspective, Barnett explains, “You have Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) fighting Homelander (Antony Starr), and Butcher (Karl Urban) fighting Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and then Annie (Erin Moriarty) shows up and helps out with that battle, and then in another room Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is fighting these military guys. Throughout the whole thing, we have really great music going and a few stylized sound design moments.”

Barnett walks us through how he comes up with some of the sound effects for the characters’ superpowers, including Homelander’s red laser eyes. “Honestly it’s a few different layers,” he reveals. “We have the glowing sound, the blasting sound … the little sizzle sound is actually some eggs frying.” The supervising sound editor notes how showrunner Eric Kripke likes to have things “feel organic, like they’re coming from something that actually exists in the world.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Barnett details the noises associated with Starlight’s electricity and Congresswoman Neuman’s head explosions, what a “great actor” like Ackles brings to the table as the newest full-time cast member, and what it was like working on the “curve ball” of “The Boys” musical sequence.

