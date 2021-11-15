Wakana Yoshihara (‘Belfast’ and ‘Spencer’): Makeup and hair designers ‘have to know how to control the impossible and make it possible’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“You have to know how to control the impossible and make it possible,” makeup and hair designer Wakana Yoshihara declares about the challenges of hair and makeup design, particularly on the two period films she has out this year; Kenneth Branagh‘s “Belfast” and Pablo Larraín‘s “Spencer.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Yoshihara above.

Neon’s “Spencer” film stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, who grapples with ending her loveless marriage. The film focuses on a transformative crossroads in Diana’s life, re-imagining what might have happened during the days leading up to her decision to break free from the Queen’s suffocating grasp. “Spencer” features a strong supporting cast including Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, who play key members of the family’s household staff.

Yoshihara also led the makeup and hair department on Focus Features’ semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” based on Oscar nominee Branagh’s experience growing up in Northern Ireland. The film explores how the decades-long conflict in Belfast impacts a working-class protestant family, and it stars newcomer Jude Hill as Buddy, Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe as his parents and Ciarán Hinds and Oscar winner Judi Dench as his paternal grandparents.

Yoshihara was tasked with recreating iconic real-life personalities that audiences are already familiar with, like Stewart as the people’s princess, Jack Farthing as Prince Charles and Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, all of whom look completely different to the characters they portray. Yoshihara agrees that part of the film’s success rested on her ability to make these characters look authentic. But rather than feel pressure to get their looks as flawless as possible, the designer was excited by the challenge, primarily because director Larraín was more interested in telling a fable rather than slavishly adhering to historical accuracy. “We did something that wasn’t period correct, and that was something that Pablo said in the right in the beginning, that we’re not doing a documentary, we are making a fairy tale,” Yoshihara explains. “So it’s not like we need to make a Kristen look like Princess Diana, it’s more like we’re inviting Princess Diana to visit Kristen,” she says.

On the other hand, “Belfast” has a completely different look and feel, being set in 1969 and shot in black and white. Yoshihara admits that because the film was shot in a relatively small budget in around five weeks, the priority was on realism and functionality, particularly for the characters played by Balfe and Dench, both of whom wore wigs designed by Yoshihara. “The key to success is to know how to mimic how the hair grows,” Yoshihara reveals. “Sometimes, I like to not patch things if it’s perfect. For Caitríona’s hair, I didn’t wash her wig. I always kept it [as is] because the more products you have [in it], it looks more natural.”

