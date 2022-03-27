Wanda Sykes: Everything to know about the 2022 Oscars host

If you missed having an Oscars hosts for the past three years, you’ll just love the 94th Academy Awards. The 2022 edition of these kudos will have not one, not two, but three hosts emceeing the ABC broadcast on March 27. Comedy legend Wanda Sykes will be joined by Regina Hall and Amy Schumer for the proceedings, making it the first time in Oscars history that three funny ladies have graced the stage together. (The last time we had more than a single host was at the 2011 ceremony, when James Franco & Anne Hathaway received a critical drubbing.) In this article, we’ll fill you in on everything to know about Oscars host Wanda Sykes before the ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday night.

Who is Wanda Sykes?

Born in Virginia on March 7, 1964, Sykes moved to Maryland when she was eight years old. After graduating college, she worked as a contracting specialist at the National Security Agency, which lasted about five years. In her early 20s, Sykes started a stand-up comedy career in Washington, D.C. which eventually led to an on-camera stint in Russell Simmons‘ Def Comedy Jam. Later on, her job as the opening act for Chris Rock‘s comedy routine resulted in a writing gig and guest appearances on “The Chris Rock Show” (1997-2000). She won her first and only Emmy for writing that variety program in 1999.

How many Emmy nominations does Wanda Sykes have?

To date, Sykes has received 14 career Emmy bids: four for writing “The Chris Rock Show,” six for producing and/or writing various comedy specials, two for guest-starring on “Black-ish” as Daphne Lido, one for guest-starring on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” as Moms Mabley, and one for her voice-over work on “Crank Yankers.” The multi-hyphenate has yet to earn any noms at other industry awards like the Oscars, SAG Awards, Grammys or Tonys, but she did claim the American Comedy Award for Funniest Female Stand-Up Comic in 2001.

What are the best Wanda Sykes movies and TV shows?

Sykes won the BET Comedy Award for her role as Ruby, the loyal assistant to Jane Fonda‘s titular character, in “Monster-in-Law” (2005). Some of the actress’ other notable films include “Bad Moms” (2016), “Evan Almighty” (2007), “Clerks II” (2006), “Pootie Tang” (2001) and the “Ice Age” franchise. For television, she had a starring role in the Fox sitcom “Wanda at Large” (2003) and a supporting gig on “The New Adventures of Old Christine” (2006–2010). In addition to her Emmy-nominated guest stints on “Black-ish” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” she also played a quirky lawyer on three episodes of “The Good Fight.”

Who is Wanda Sykes’ wife?

Sykes married Alex Niedbalski in 2008, just one month before coming out as a lesbian while speaking at an LGBT+ rally in Las Vegas. The happy couple become mothers in 2009 when Niedbalski gave birth to fraternal twins. When California passed an anti-gay marriage law in 2008, Sykes became an activist for the gay community, stating at the time, “I can’t sit by and just watch.”

What does Wanda Sykes have planned for the Oscars?

“We’re trying to stayed aligned with the themes [of the Oscars],” Sykes recently revealed, as reported by our sister site Deadline. “We aren’t going to trash anyone. [It’ll be] satire but not mean-spirited,” she added before joking that Hall needs to be held back sometimes because “she goes for the jugular.” In a separate interview with ABC (watch below), Sykes readily admitted that she is “watching the nominated films” in order to prepare for her big day. “I also watched some of the past hosts and I said, ‘I’m not gonna do that.’ And then there’s alcohol,” she deadpanned.

