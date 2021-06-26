‘WandaVision’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 9 in-depth chats with Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn and more

“WandaVision” premiered on Disney+ January 15 and immediately had the internet buzzing with excitement. The limited series was the first Marvel show to debut on Disney’s new streaming service, providing a different style and tone from any other MCU project that came before it. The mashup of superheroes and sitcoms became one of the most talked about TV events of the years. Scroll down to watch our nine exclusive video interviews with top Emmy contenders from the limited series.

The story focuses on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) after witnessing the murder of her love Vision (Paul Bettany) during “Avengers: Infinity War.” Despite Vision’s demise, “WandaVision” begins with the pair living in wedded bliss in a black-and-white sitcom set. Viewers quickly learn that this strange reality is somehow tied to Wanda’s untapped magical powers, as each episode plops the pair into a new sitcom decade. The design elements, cinematography, and acting styles change with the times. The sitcom conceit ultimately serves as a moving exploration of Wanda’s grief. Along the way, she and Vision encounter a nefarious neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) and witness the emergence of a new hero in Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Olsen, Bettany and Parris are searching for their first ever Emmy nominations. Hahn was previously nominated for “Transparent,” but has yet to win a trophy. Head writer Jac Schaeffer is also in the hunt for her first nomination. Matt Shakman, who directed all nine episodes, is hoping for his second career Emmy nomination after being cited by the DGA for this Marvel series. He was previously Emmy-nominated for “The Great.”

Will Emmy voters fall in love with this unique show? Their track record with genre series is spotty at best. Some recent juggernauts like “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” have been able to break into major categories, while classics like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Battlestar Galactica” were continually shut out of series and acting races. But “WandaVision” captured the zeitgeist in a way few series could (similar to another Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian,” which surprised with a Drama Series nomination and wide support last year). The combination of inescapable buzz, sitcom nostalgia, and a moving allegory of grief could create the perfect spell to convince voters to set aside any genre bias. Follow the links below to see what the creatives had to say about their experience with “WandaVision.”

