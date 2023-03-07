Watch 4 exclusive interview with Best Score Oscar nominees: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Babylon,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

The final stretch of the 2023 Oscar season has started with voters casting their ballots for the winners of the 95th annual Academy Awards. All season long, Gold Derby has been interviewing dozens of the nominees, including four contenders for Best Score. Click on each composer’s name below to watch each of these 20-minute interviews.

Volker Bertelmann, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Composer Bertelmann grew up reading the 1929 novel “All Quiet on the Western Front’ when he was in school, which served as the basis for the 1930 Best Picture winner and the new 2022 Netflix adaptation. He recalls the advice that director Edward Berger gave him about how he wanted to film to sound: “I want to have a music for the stomach of Paul Bäumer, who’s the main protagonist. I want to have destruction. And I want to have a snare that is played by somebody who can’t play the snare… For me, that was the most difficult thing that I had to do because I had to find a way of a snare rhythm that is not really sounding in time.”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

“Babylon” is an explicit and epic comedy-drama set in Hollywood during the transition between silent movies and sound. When it came to the film’s music, Hurwitz wanted to make sure the instrumentations were based on jazz music that would be appropriate for the time period but avoided replicating the 1920s jazz sound. He remembers, “The first thing we did was basically just start marking up the [180-page] script… There was a lot of play between source music and score and to map that all out and figure out where it was not so obvious to me based on the script really required me to just ask Damien [Chazelle] a lot of questions… Because the whole movie’s in his head, and he knows where the camera will be years before he makes the movie.”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” takes place on the fictional, remote island of Inisherin and chronicles the fallout when jaded folk musician Colm (Brendan Gleeson) abruptly ends his life-long friendship with his drinking buddy Pádraic (Colin Farrell). For this collaboration with director Martin McDonagh, composer Burwell steered clear of Irish folk music or overtly emotional melodies in favor of a sound that subverts expectations: “The music often refuses to get emotional and for some reason, that makes it more emotional. That has something to do with the whole film. It is very contained. No one ever shouts in the film. It is very quiet and yet so intense and so sad and so funny.”

Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were specific with the band Son Lux (members Rafiq Bhatia, Ian Chang, and Ryann Lott) about the requirements for the multiverse film’s score: the music would be essential in helping the audience differentiate the many worlds that Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) leaps through. The group would “think about what sounds belong in the movie or universe,” according to Chang, before embarking on some virtual instrument building. This process usually occurred before any melodies had been constructed: “In exploring those sounds, things kind of come to the surface… Some of the main themes end up going through a lot of different versions throughout the movie.”

