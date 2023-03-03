Watch 3 exclusive interviews with Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominees: Brendan Gleeson, Judd Hirsch, Ke Huy Quan

The final stretch of the 2023 Oscar season has started with voters casting their ballots for the winners of the 95th annual Academy Awards. All season long, Gold Derby has been interviewing dozens of nominees, including three contenders for Best Supporting Actor. Click on each actor’s name below to watch each of these 20-minute interviews.

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Gleeson plays jaded folk musician Colm, who abruptly ends his life-long friendship with his drinking buddy Pádraic (Colin Farrell), and a shocking standoff ensues. The actor admits that he feels sympathetic to his character: “I feel very defense towards him, because I really do feel he was in the pits of despair. I have a theory about it. I think it’s just because people have had enough cynicism and the world is in enough trouble where we need optimism to get out of it rather than cynicism.”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Hirsch costars in Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” in the scene-stealing, curmudgeonly role of Uncle Boris. On working with the prolific director, he shares, “I had no idea why the hell he wanted me to do this part or what he might have seen me in. And to this day, I keep getting conflicting stories.” The veteran had not interacted at all with the film’s star Gabriel LaBelle until they shot their pivotal scene together, a decision he thinks Spielberg made “on purpose because he didn’t want anything to get in the way of my character.”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Quan stars in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as Wymond Wang, the beleaguered husband of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn, as well as her introduction to the multiverse. The screenplay resonated deeply with the actor because of its accurate portrayal of the immigrant family at the core of the story. He shares, “I knew what that was like because my parents gave up everything they had to get my entire family immigrated here safely to the United States in 1979 […] I wanted a role like this for the longest time.”

