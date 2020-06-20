‘Watchmen’ Emmy interviews: Regina King, Jean Smart, creator Damon Lindelof and more discuss timely HBO drama [WATCH]

“Watchmen” isn’t an adaptation of the classic graphic novel of the same name, per se. It’s more of a sequel, set decades after the events of the source material and addressing issues of race, history and policing that were certainly relevant at the time but feel even more urgent since the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others spurred uprisings against white supremacy and anti-Black violence. Will it resonate just as strongly with members of the television academy? Scroll down for our exclusive video interviews with top Emmy contenders from the show.

Regina King stars as Angela Abar, aka Sister Night, a police officer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who wears a mask to hide her identity while trying to unravel a complex conspiracy. King is already an Emmy favorite, having won three Emmys out of four nominations: Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress twice for “American Crime” (2015 and 2016) and Best Movie/Limited Actress for “Seven Seconds” (2018). Then she won an Oscar for “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018), further raising her profile.

The starry cast also features fellow three-time Emmy winner Jean Smart, fellow Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., and Hong Chau. It was developed for television by Damon Lindelof, who previously won Best Drama Series for “Lost” (2005) and was the showrunner for “The Leftovers,” which was adored by critics though wasn’t embraced much by the television academy. Nevertheless, that’s an impressive awards pedigree for this show.

“Watchmen” was also a hit during the fall and winter awards season, winning prizes from industry peers in the Writers Guild and Directors Guild, plus nominations from the Producers Guild, Visual Effects Society, Costume Designers Guild, Motion Picture Sound Editors, Society of Composers and Lyricists, and the Screen Actors Guild. King and Smart additionally won Critics’ Choice Awards for their performances. So it’s coming into Emmy season with a lot of momentum. Follow the links below to see what some of the show’s creative team has to say.

Damon Lindelof, Creator, Showrunner, Writer

Regina King, Actor

Jeremy Irons, Actor

Jean Smart, Actor

Jovan Adepo, Actor

Tim Blake Nelson, Actor

Nicole Kassell, Director

Gregory Middleton, Cinematographer

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Composers

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.