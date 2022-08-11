‘We Feed People’ producer Sara Bernstein on how José Andrés helped shape her attitude on food [Exclusive Video Interview]

In producing the documentary, “We Feed People,” Sara Bernstein was very taken by the philosophy that José Andrés brings to food, that just one plate matters. “I think that comfort food really makes all the difference for people who are surviving natural disaster and other conflicts like what’s happening in Ukraine. World Central Kitchen has been there serving 1.8 million meals daily around the region,” she tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: TV Documentary panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). She adds that the organization has really helped to reframe how we feed people in dire situations. “They need a warm meal. They don’t just need what had traditionally been served to them in relief efforts, which were just dried food.”

SEE More than 180 interviews with Emmy nominees

“We Feed People,” from National Geographic and currently streaming on Disney+, shows how Andrés, a renowned chef with highly rated restaurants around the country, started the World Central Kitchen in 2010 to help assist in the relief effort in Haiti following the devastating earthquake that hit the country. Andrés works to get the organization funded as they go on to provide relief in Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria, The Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian and the U.S. for the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Ron Howard, the film has been nominated for two Emmys this year: Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Nonfiction Cinematography. Bernstein has been working to produce documentaries for two decades and has won five Emmys for such projects as “Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God” and “Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief.”

Bernstein also discusses how hands-on Andrés is in the work that he does with the organization. “I think Ukraine is a really great example of that. From what I understand, he has been back there multiple times and often is staying there for weeks on end.” It can even be hard for him to leave a location after the kitchens get up and running. “Once he and his team knows that the situation is well and running in the location that they were at and can be managed by the local community, they’re on to the next one because unfortunately these days there’s no shortage of disasters and need for an organization like World Central Kitchen.”

While some scenes show Andrés being caught in potentially dangerous situations, they weren’t necessarily dangerous for the crew that was working directly on the film. “Those segments were filmed prior to our film team being part of World Central Kitchen. They had been filming themselves for the better half of the last decade.” The footage that the organization shot ended up being critical due to the restraints that COVID put on the production. “When we really started production in earnest, we were able to tap into probably close to a thousand hours of footage that had already existed as well as filming our own part of this film too.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions