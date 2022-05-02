‘WeCrashed’ main title directors: ‘Can you believe we got away with that?’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

It starts with a black screen and the opening notes of “Happy Man” by Jungle before providing “WeCrashed” viewers with an unforgettable image: a literal horse’s ass as it slowly walks through a modern office space. “Can you believe we got away with that?” Stefan Draht, the co-director of the main title sequence for the Apple TV+ limited series “WeCrashed,” tells Gold Derby. “It sets it right up. This is going to be a little bananas and this story’s going to get weird.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.



Based on the podcast of the same name about the rise and fall of WeWork and its co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto), “WeCrashed” is a show that constantly subverts the audiences’ expectations. Rather than treat Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway), as outright punchlines, the series intentionally avoids putting its finger on the proverbial scales. Adam and Rebekah are often comical and silly – and frequently display an intense narcissism and self-delusion – but they truly believed in their own endeavors. In crafting the title sequence – which focuses on a white unicorn walking through a WeWork-like office – Draht and director Erin Sarofsky said they tried to make sure that tone was represented.

“Immediately we started talking about the unicorn because it’s such a great metaphor for obviously for what the company was – being worth over $40 billion dollars at IPO – but then also these personalities they’re in unicorns and end it up themselves. So there was a lot going on there initially,” Sarofsky says.

“It’s about setting the viewer in a certain headspace,” adds Draht. “And so it was really important to the show creators that it balanced that drama aspect and a bit of that wink and nod humor of it. I mean, these were crazy people, from the outside. But inside there’s this little internal bubble of logic that they created around themselves almost that reality distortion field that they talked about with people like Steve Jobs. And that was something that the show creators [Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg] wanted to try to capture.”

Viewers might initially think the unicorn is a CGI creation, but Sarofsky and Draht used a real horse for the project – and even a real unicorn horn. The prosthetic was attached to the horse using magnets.

“If you can put a real creature in a space with the actual lighting of the environment and interacting with the people, it just feels better,” Draht says. “It just feels more real.”

All episodes of “WeCrashed” are streaming now on Apple TV+. Watch the full title sequence here.

