‘Wednesday’ production designer Mark Scruton brought a ‘fresh take’ to the ‘Addams Family’ universe [Exclusive Video Interview]

“When I first got the scripts and when I sat down and thought about how I was going to approach it, I think I very consciously decided that I wasn’t going to go back and re-watch the movies or re-watch the TV shows,” explains “Wednesday” production designer Mark Scruton, whose work on the show earned him an Emmy nomination for Best Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More). We talked to Scruton as part of our “Meet the Experts” Emmy-nominated production designers panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Addams Family” started as a comic strip in the 1930s, became a TV series in the 1960s, and was adapted into two movies in the 1990s. “Wednesday” is the latest depiction of the mysterious and spooky clan, following the title character (played by Best Comedy Actress nominee Jenna Ortega) as she navigates a new school and is embroiled in a supernatural mystery. Scruton is specifically nominated for the premiere episode “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe,” which sets the tone for the series.

“I didn’t wanna sit down and analyze what had made those shows work or not work or any of those elements,” says Scruton. “That was also the mandate from the showrunners. They wanted a fresh take on it and a new world” and “not to reference back into the other shows.” And despite “Wednesday” being a comedy series, they also didn’t want to “deliberately try and make anything funny. We didn’t want to build in gags or anything that was overtly ridiculous.”

He adds, “When something needed to be dark, it was dark, and when something needed to be lighter, we would tend to dig into that a little bit more with the dressing and the elements. But we were always trying to be true to the world we were creating.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?