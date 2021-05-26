Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘The Great North’): Which one is Linda and which is Gayle? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

In addition to the Belcher family, “Bob’s Burgers” has one of the best group of secondary characters on television. While writing partners (and real-life sisters) Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin both love so many of them, there is one that they have a particular soft spot for. “We both have a soft spot for Gayle. I feel like we’re so attached to Gayle and she’s so weird and wild and we love her so we’re always writing Gayle into everything,” Wendy tells Gold Derby in our Meet the Experts: Television Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). Some have even speculated that one of the sisters is sort of a proxy for Gayle, which Wendy confirmed. “Somebody on Twitter pointed this out that Lizzie is Linda and I’m Gayle and that’s very true. I sometimes feel like I use Gayle to channel all my fears and anxieties so it’s fun for me.”

The Molyneux sisters have been working on “Bob’s Burgers” since the show first premiered in 2011 and still serve as writers and executive producers for the show as it enters its twelfth season. The pair collected an Emmy for the show in 2017 when it won Best Animated Program for the episode “Bob, Actually.” Lizzie believes that part of what has made the show so consistent is the fact that the writer’s room hasn’t been a revolving door of people coming in for a couple of years and then leaving. “We have the same group of writers, almost entirely from the beginning of the run. We’ve all been together for 12 years.” While she does note that the show is the baby of creator Loren Bouchard, she views the other writers as protective siblings that have helped the show grow into what it has become.

In addition to their duties on “Bob’s Burgers,” the writing team also serve as creators and showrunners for the new Fox animated comedy, “The Great North.” Set in Alaska, the show revolves around a single dad (Nick Offerman) as he tries to manage his house that include his grown son (Will Forte) and his new fiancée (Dulcé Sloan), as well as a teenage daughter (Jenny Slate), a teenage son (Paul Rust) and an even-younger son (Aparna Nancherla).

The genesis of “The Great North” goes back to 2017 when Wendy and Lizzie started brainstorming another big family show that was in the same spirit as “Bob’s Burgers,” but also more distinctive. It was when they centered on the concept of a daughter being raised in a house with a bunch of guys that the concept really came into focus. Wendy reveals that setting the show in Alaska actually came from a personal connection to Lizzie. “Lizzie’s brother-in-law lives there and when she was there she got this great sense that this would be a wonderful place to set some animation.” Wendy added that it was a great setting for animation because if they tried to do what they wanted in live-action, “it would be incredibly expensive and people would die and you’d have to toss and turn all night thinking about the people you killed with your TV show and that wouldn’t feel great.”

