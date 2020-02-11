Wes Anderson movies: All 9 films ranked from worst to best

Wes Anderson has never won an Oscar, much to the consternation of many indie film lovers. With six career nominations to his credit, he’s certainly a chief member of the Overdue Auteurs Club. But he could cash in that awards IOU with “The French Dispatch,” an upcoming comedy about an American newspaper in a fictional 20th century French city. Searchlight Pictures just released a new poster for the film, which will be released on July 24, 2020. Could this finally bring him into the winners circle? While we wait, let’s take a look back at all nine of Anderson’s films, ranked worst to best.

Anderson made his directorial debut with “Bottle Rocket” (1996), released when he was just 27-years-old. He received his first Oscar nomination five years later: Best Original Screenplay for “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001). He followed that eight years later with a Best Animated Feature bid for the stop-motion film “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009). Another Best Original Screenplay nomination followed for “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012). Then he hit the Oscar jackpot with Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nominations for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014) — well, almost hit the jackpot, since he went home empty-handed from those awards, losing all three to Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu for “Birdman.” He returned to the animated feature race four years later with another stop-motion feature, “Isle of Dogs” (2018).

Perhaps he could cash in that Oscar I.O.U. with “The French Dispatch,” which features and all-star cast including frequent collaborators Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Anjelica Huston, Willem Dafoe, Bob Balaban, Jason Schwartzman, Saoirse Ronan, Liev Schreiber, Mathieu Amalric and Toni Revolori, plus Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Benicio Del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Stephen Park, Lyna Khoudri, Elisabeth Moss, Lois Smith, Christoph Waltz, Cecile de France, Guillaume Gallienne, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler and Hippolyte Girardot. So if nothing else, it’ll probably be the first SAG Ensemble contender of 2020.

In anticipation of his upcoming project, take a look through our gallery of Anderson’s nine films, and see if your favorite tops the list.

