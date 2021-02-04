WGA Awards TV Nominations: ‘Better Call Saul’ tops all shows and ‘The Simpsons’ dominates animated series

The Writers Guild of America announced their WGA Awards TV nominations for on Wednesday, February 3. After getting just one bid from the Golden Globes earlier in the day, AMC’s “Better Call Saul” rebounded to top all shows with five nominations including for Drama Series along with Amazon Studios’ “The Boys,” Disney +’s “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Ozark.”

Hulu lands two shows in contention for Comedy Series with “The Great” and “PEN15,” making the streaming service the only company to score multiple nominees in the category. They are joined by HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Another notable feat belongs to “The Simpsons,” which dominates the animation category with four of the six nominations. Despite premiering over 30 years ago, the FOX series shows no signs of writer’s fatigue. “Bob’s Burgers” and “BoJack Horseman” were the only other animated series to slide into the category.

Film screenplay nominees will be announced on February 16. The WGA Awards winners will be revealed on March 21 during a virtual ceremony.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Here is the full list of WGA Awards TV nominations:

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; AMC

The Boys

Written by Eric Kripke, Ellie Monahan, Anslem Richardson, Craig Rosenberg, Michael Saltzman, Rebecca Sonnenshine; Amazon Studios

The Crown

Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix

The Mandalorian

Written by Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni; Disney+

Ozark

Written by Laura Deeley, Bill Dubuque, Paul Kolsby, Miki Johnson, Chris Mundy, John Shiban, Ning Zhou, Martin Zimmerman; Netflix

COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Written by Larry David, Justin Hurwitz, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer; HBO

The Great

Written by Vanessa Alexander, Tony McNamara, Tess Morris, Amelia Roper, Gretel Vella, James Wood; Hulu

PEN15

Written by; Alyssa DiMari, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Josh Levine, Gabe Liedman, Rachele Lynn, Vera Santamaria, Diana Tay, Sam Zvibleman; Hulu

Ted Lasso

Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

What We Do in the Shadows

Written by Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Joseph Furey, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms; FX Networks

NEW SERIES

Dave

Written by Dave Burd, Vanessa McGee, Saladin Patterson, Luvh Rakhe, Alex Russell, Jeff Schaffer, Max Searle, Yamara Taylor; FX Networks

The Flight Attendant

Written by Kara Lee Corthron, Michael Foley, Ryan Jennifer Jones, Ticona S. Joy, Meredith Lavender, Jess Meyer, Daniele Nathanson, Marcie Ulin, Ian Weinreich, Steve Yockey; HBO Max

The Great

Written by Vanessa Alexander, Tony McNamara, Tess Morris, Amelia Roper, Gretel Vella, James Wood; Hulu

Lovecraft Country

Written by Misha Green, Shannon Houston, Jonathan Kidd, Kevin Lau, Ihuoma Ofordire, Wes Taylor, Sonya Winton; HBO

Ted Lasso

Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Written by Aaron Carew, Alexandra Cunningham, Lex Edness, Kevin J. Hynes, Juliet Lashinsky-Revene, Stacy A. Littlejohn, Katherine B. McKenna; USA

Hollywood

Written by Ian Brennan, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy, Reilly Smith; Netflix

Mrs. America

Written by Tanya Barfield, Joshua Griffith, Sharon Hoffman, Boo Killebrew, Micah Schraft, April Shih, Dahvi Waller; FX Networks

Safety

Written by Nick Santora; Disney+

Uncle Frank

Written by Alan Ball; Amazon Studios

ADAPTED LONG FORM

Bad Education

Written by Mike Makowsky, Based on the New York Magazine article ” The Bad Superintendent” by Robert Kolker; HBO

Clouds

Screenplay by Kara Holden; Story by Casey La Scala & Patrick Kopka and Kara Holden, Based on the book entitled “Fly A Little Higher’ by Laura Sobiech; Disney+

The Good Lord Bird

Written by Jeff Augustin, Ethan Hawke, Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard, Kristen SaBerre, Lauren Signorino, Based on the Novel by James McBride; Showtime

Little Fires Everywhere

Written by Harris Danow, Rosa Handelman, Shannon Houston, Attica Locke, Raamla Mohamed, Amy Talkington, Liz Tigelaar, Nancy Won, Based on the book by Celeste Ng; Hulu

The Queen’s Gambit

Written by Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Based on the novel by Walter Tevis; Netflix

ORIGINAL & ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

#FREERAYSHAWN

Written by Marc Maurino; Quibi

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler

Written by Ariel Levine; AMC Digital on YouTube

Most Dangerous Game

Written by Nick Santora, Story by Josh Harmon and Scott Elder; Quibi

ANIMATION

“A Springfield Summer Christmas For Christmas” (The Simpsons)

Written by Jessica Conrad; Fox

“Bart The Bad Guy” (The Simpsons)

Written by Dan Vebber; Fox

“I, Carumbus” (The Simpsons)

Written by Cesar Mazariegos; Fox

“Prank You for Being A Friend” (Bob’s Burgers)

Written by Katie Crown; Fox

“Three Dreams Denied” (The Simpsons)

Written by Danielle Weisberg; Fox

“Xerox of a Xerox” (BoJack Horseman)

Written by Nick Adams; Netflix

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Bad Choice Road” (Better Call Saul)

Written by Thomas Schnauz; AMC

“Fire Pink” (Ozark)

Written by Miki Johnson; Netflix

“JMM” (Better Call Saul)

Written by Alison Tatlock; AMC

“Raised by Wolves” (Raised by Wolves)

Written by Aaron Guzikowski; HBO Max

“Something Unforgivable” (Better Call Saul)

Written by Peter Gould & Ariel Levine; AMC

“Trouble Don’t Last Always” (Euphoria)

Written by Sam Levinson; HBO

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Grandma & Chill” (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens)

Written by Kyle Lau; Comedy Central

“The Great” (The Great)

Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

“It’s Not You, It’s Me” (Dead to Me)

Written by Liz Feldman & Kelly Hutchinson; Netflix

“Pilot” (Ted Lasso)

Teleplay by Jason Sudeikis & Bill Lawrence, Story by Jason Sudeikis & Bill Lawrence & Brendan Hunt & Joe Kelly; Apple TV+

“The Tank” (Grace & Frankie)

Written by Alex Kavallierou; Netflix

“Trick” (High Maintenance)

Written by Isaac Oliver; HBO

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Desus & Mero

Writers: Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Claire Friedman, Ziwe Fumudoh, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman; TBS

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Head Writer: Alex Baze Writing Supervised by: Seth Reiss Closer Look Writing Supervised by: Sal Gentile Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, John Mulaney, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit, Jeff Wright; NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Stephen T. Colbert, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; CBS

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

30 Rock: A One-Time Special

Written by Tina Fey & Robert Carlock; NBC

Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)

Written by Nancy Meyers; YouTube

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; Showtime

Yearly Departed

Head Writer: Bess Kalb Writers: Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard; Amazon Studios

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Cole Escola, Peter Grosz, Amy Sedaris; truTV

How To with John Wilson

Writers: Michael Koman, John Wilson; HBO

The Amber Ruffin Show

Head Writer: Jenny Hagel Writers: Demi Adejuyigbe, Shantira Jackson, Dewayne Perkins, Amber Ruffin Additional Material by John Lutz; Peacock Originals

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Hollywood Game Night

Head Writers: Ann Slichter, Grant Taylor Writers: Michael Agbabian, Allie Kokesh, Dwight D. Smith; NBC

Jeopardy!

Writers: Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Billy Wisse; ABC

Weakest Link

Head Writer: Ann Slichter Writers: Chip Dornell, Paul Greenberg, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Mona Mira, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Chris Sturgeon, Grant Taylor; NBC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Celebrity Season

Head Writer: Bobby Patton Writers: Alan Bailey, Josh Halloway, Seth Harrington, Shawn Kennedy; Disney/ABC Syndication

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

General Hospital

Head Writers: Dan O’Connor, Christopher Van Etten Associate Head Writer: Anna Theresa Cascio Writers: Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, David Rupel, Lisa Seidman, Donny Sheldon, Scott Sickles; ABC

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“Countdown” (The Astronauts)

Written by Dan Knauf; Nickelodeon

“Mo Willems And The Storytime All Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime”

Written by Mo Willems, Based on the children’s books and published by Hyperion: Leonard the Terrible Monster; Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale; A Busy Creature’s Day Eating!; Elephant and Piggy’s Waiting is Not Easy!; and Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus; HBO Max

“The Not Too Late Show with Elmo”

Writers: Geri Cole, Scott Gray, Benjamin Lehmann, Wendy Marston, Andrew Moriarty, Ken Scarborough, Moujan Zolfaghari; HBO Max

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

Written by Geri Cole; HBO Max

“The Sleepover”

Written by Sarah Rothschild; Netflix

“Speaking of Cancer” (Alexa & Katie)

Written by Leo Chu & Eric S. Garcia & Julia Miranda; Netflix

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“Agents of Chaos, Part I”

Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Films

“Agents of Chaos, Part II”

Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Films

“The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden” (Frontline)

Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

“Whose Vote Counts” (Frontline)

Written by Jelani Cobb, June Cross & Tom Jennings; PBS

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Opioids, Inc.” (Frontline)

Written by Tom Jennings; PBS

“The Poison Squad” (American Experience)

Written by John Maggio; PBS

“The Violence Paradox” (Nova)

Written by Michael Bicks and Anna Lee Strachan; PBS

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Anger in America” (World News Tonight with David Muir)

Written by Dave Bloch, David Muir, Karen Mooney, David Schoetz; ABC News

“Critical Condition” (60 Minutes)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

“Gale Sayers Obit”

Written by Joe McLaughlin; WCBS-TV

“The Wild West of Covid Testing” (60 Minutes)

Written by Sharyn Alfonsi, Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS News

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Exhume the Truth” (60 Minutes)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

“Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming”

Written by Dave Bloch; ABC News

“The African Basketball Trail” (60 Minutes)

Written by Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS News

DIGITAL NEWS

“Pornhub Doesn’t Care”

Written by Samantha Cole and Emanuel Maiberg; Vice.com

“This Week Has Happened Before”

Written by Julia Craven; Slate.com

“The Store That Called the Cops on George Floyd”

Written by Aymann Ismail; Slate.com

“Why Did the Government Separate This Family?”

Written by Jeremy Stahl; Slate.com

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“CBS News on the Hour with Norah O’Donnell, March 10, 2020″

Written by James Hutton; CBS New Radio

“Changemakers: Leaders Who Made a Difference”

Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

“World News This Week, November 13, 2020″

Written by Joan Harris; ABC News Radio/WNTW Podcasts

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Instrument of Hope”

Written by Christopher Barry; ABC News Audio

“Against Those Thugs: Delores Tucker and Bill Bennett” (Slow Burn)

Written by Joel Anderson, Christopher Johnson; Slate Podcasts

“The Gist: Spiel, April 3, 2020″

Written by Mike Pesca; Slate Podcasts

ON AIR PROMOTION

“Can You See It?”

Written by Meghana Reddy and Angad Bhalla; Facebook

“Get Out The Vote – Check Out Those Moves”

Written by Meghana Reddy and Angad Bhalla; Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

“Launch Trailers”

Written by Molly Neylan; CBS All Access

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?