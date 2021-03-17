What are the Best Picture nominees?

Some of the greatest and most celebrated films of all time have won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, including “Casablanca,” “All About Eve,” “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II,” “Schindler’s List,” and “Moonlight” among 92 total winners. In 2021, one of eight movies will join the prestigious list of Best Picture Oscar winners. Here’s who is nominated for Best Picture this year.

What are the 2021 Best Picture nominees?

“The Father”

6 total nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins, Best Supporting Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Production Design

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

5 total nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya, Best Supporting Actor for LaKeith Stanfield, Best Original Screenplay, Best Song

“Mank”

10 total nominations: Best Picture, Best Director for David Fincher, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried, Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound

“Minari”

6 total nominations: Best Picture, Best Director for Lee Isaac Chung, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-Jung, Best Original Screenplay, Best Score

“Nomadland”

6 total nominations: Best Picture, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, Best Actress for Frances McDormand, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing

“Promising Young Woman”

5 total nominations: Best Picture, Best Director for Emerald Fennell, Best Actress for Carey Mulligan, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

“Sound of Metal”

6 total nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor for Riz Ahmed, Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Sound

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

6 total nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Song

How many movies are nominated for Best Picture?

This year, eight movies received nominations for Best Picture. But starting with the 2022 Oscars, the academy will once again expand the list of nominees to a set of 10 each year. There were 10 nominees in the Best Picture in 2009 and 2010 before the Oscars tweaked the rules to have Best Picture become a floating category with anywhere between five and 10 nominees each year depending on the vote totals.

What movies were nominated for Best Picture last year?

At the 2020 Oscars, there were nine Best Picture nominees: “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “Parasite.” The Best Picture Oscar in 2020 went to “Parasite.”

