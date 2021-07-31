What to watch on Hulu: Aidy Bryant’s (‘Shrill’) Emmys episode submission

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Aidy Bryant is entering the “Shrill” episode “Ranchers” as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actress. This program streamed May 7 and was the fourth episode of the third season for the Hulu show.

In this installment, Annie (Bryant) is working on her first investigative item and visits a separatist community near Portland, Oregon. Will she decide to advance her relationship with Nick (Anthony Oberbeck)?

This year marks her third and fourth career Emmy nominations (she also has a supporting bid for “Saturday Night Live”). For this 2021 contest, she is competing against Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions