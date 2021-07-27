What to watch on Hulu: See ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ episode Ann Dowd submitted to Emmy voters

If you’re looking for what to watch on Hulu that’s both timely and great, check out the episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” that Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia) submitted for Emmy Award voters to judge when picking the winner of Best Drama Supporting Actress. Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that she entered “Progress, which streamed June 9 and was the ninth episode of the fourth season for the Hulu show that holds a breakthrough record at TV’s top award. In 2017, “The Handmaid’s Tale” became the first streaming program to win Best Series (either drama or comedy). That was the same year Dowd won the same Emmy category she’s nominated for again. However, she lost two other times for “Handmaid’s” and once in the guest race for “The Leftovers.”

In this “Progress” episode, Aunt Lydia praises two young handmaids after they finally relent to her rules. One of them had gotten her angry when going on a hunger strike.

For this 2021 contest, she is competing against co-stars Madeline Brewer, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley, “The Crown” co-stars Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, plus Aunjanue Ellis from “Lovecraft Country.”

