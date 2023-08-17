‘What We Do in the Shadows’ production designer Shayne Fox on one of the show’s all-time most ambitious builds [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It totally hit different. To be the production designer and to get the nomination just feels different,” says “What We Do in the Shadows” production designer Shayne Fox about her Emmy nomination this year for Best Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour). This is her second Emmy nom for her work on the show, but when she was last recognized in 2020 it was as a set decorator. We talked with Fox as part of our “Meet the Experts” Emmy-nominated production designers panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“What We Do in the Shadows” follows the exploits of a group of centuries-old vampires living in Staten Island. In Fox’s nominated episode, “The Night Market,” the vampires visit the title marketplace that caters to all manner of supernatural creatures. “The actual install, once we knew what we were doing … took over a month,” she explains. “For our little show — our 20-minute, 22-minute little show — that’s a long time for us.”

The night market was created inside a derelict warehouse in Toronto, “an immense space” that “offers a lot of texture.” From there, the set decoration team “had something like 18 50-foot trailers full of set decoration, just a lot of stuff. So it took them days and days and days just to unload the trailers and to lay everything out so we could see what needed to go to paint, what needed to be modified, how we were going to rig it all.” Suffice it to say, “that was one of our biggest time-consuming, most hands-on-deck, most truckloads-of-stuff set-up that the show has really ever done.”

