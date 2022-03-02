When are the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022? Date, time, and everything to know

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will return for a two-night celebration in June, with Hollywood’s biggest names competing for Golden Popcorn trophies. Last year’s Best Movie winner was “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” which edged out Oscar-nominated films “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Soul.” “WandaVision” owned the night winning Best Show, Best Performance in a Show (Elizabeth Olsen), Best Villain (Kathryn Hahn) and Best Fight (Olsen and Hahn).

But enough about last year! Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards so far, including how to watch, nominees, and what time it starts.

When are the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022?

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The event will be followed by the second annual “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” on Monday, June 6, celebrating all things reality TV. Both ceremonies will take place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and air on MTV internationally in 180 countries. Hosts, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details for both events will be announced at a later date.

What time are the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

While no time has been officially set, the awards traditionally start at 9pm ET/PT. It is expected to air on MTV and be available to stream on Paramount+.

What movies and TV shows are nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022?

The full list of nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards has not been announced.

Who votes for MTV Movie & TV Awards?

MTV Movie & TV Awards are voted on by fans. Votes can be cast at vote.mtv.com or on Instagram.

What movie and TV show has the most MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations 2022?

The full list of nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards has not been announced, but we will keep this up to date with all of the latest news.

Who is hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

The host of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony taking place on June 5 and June 6 has not been announced. .

Are the MTV Movie & TV Awards streaming online?

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be available to stream online via mtv.com or the Paramount+ app. Hulu Live and YouTube TV subscribers are also able to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards online.

