When are the BAFTA Awards? Everything to know about the 2021 BAFTAs

Awards experts and aficionados hoping to receive some clarity on this chaotic and extended Oscar season were done no favors by the BAFTA Awards this year. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts threw a number of curveballs into the mix for 2021, snubbing numerous assumed Academy Award contenders like Viola Davis, Sacha Baron Cohen, Carey Mulligan, director David Fincher, director Aaron Sorkin, and Gary Oldman and elevating underdogs such as Alan Kim, Dominique Fishback, and Tahar Rahim. Ahead, everything to know about the 2021 BAFTAs, including when the ceremony takes place, who is nominated, and how voting changed.

When are the BAFTA Awards?

The 2021 BAFTA Awards take place on April 11 in a virtual ceremony. But really the fun starts one day earlier, on April 10, when the film craft awards will be announced. Both shows will be broadcast from London’s Royal Albert Hall: the April 10 ceremony airs on BBC Two and BBC Two HD; the April 11 soiree is set to broadcast on BBC One and BBC One HD.

How to watch the BAFTA Awards in the US?

The BAFTA Awards air on BBC America in the United States and will also stream online via the BBC iPlayer.

Where to watch the BAFTA Awards?

Outside the U.S., the BAFTA Awards air on BBC One and BBC One HD. The show will also stream online via the BBC iPlayer.

Who is nominated at the BAFTA Awards?

“Nomadland” and the British film “Rocks” led all features with seven nominations this year at the BAFTAs. In the Best Picture category, “Nomadland” was joined by “The Father,” “The Mauritanian,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and “Promising Young Woman.” For Best Actor, Oscar favorites Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” and Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal” nominated alongside Mads Mikkelsen for “Another Round,” Adarsh Gourav for “The White Tiger,” and Tahar Rahim for “The Mauritanian.”

In the Best Actress category, Oscar contenders Frances McDormand for “Nomadland” and Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman” were nominated with Bukky Bakray from “Rocks,”

Radha Blank from “The Forty-Year-Old Version,” Wunmi Mosaku from “His House,” and Alfre Woodard from “Clemency.”

For a full list of BAFTA 2021 nominations head here.

Who was snubbed by the BAFTA Awards?

It would be tempting to ask who wasn’t snubbed by the 2021 BAFTA Awards. Best Actress favorites Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman,” and Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” were left off the Best Actress roster. Gary Oldman for “Mank” and Steven Yeun for “Minari” missed in the Best Actor race. Sacha Baron Cohen was snubbed in the Best Supporting Actor category for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Jodie Foster for “The Mauritanian,” Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy,” Olivia Colman for “The Father,” and Amanda Seyfried for “Mank” all missed in Best Supporting Actress. Directors David Fincher for “Mank,” Aaron Sorkin for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Spike Lee for “Da 5 Bloods,” and Regina King for “One Night in Miami” were left without Best Director nominations as well. For more snubs, head here and here.

What time are the BAFTA Awards on in America?

In the past, the BAFTA Awards have aired in the afternoon in the United States, due to the time difference between America and England. Usually, the show starts around 2 p.m. ET, though no timing has been confirmed yet for the 2021 broadcast.

Do the BAFTAs predict the Oscars?

While the BAFTA Awards have historically provided some insight into the overall Oscars race, don’t expect these nominations to necessarily carry over to this year’s Academy Awards. After adopting a system similar to how the academy votes for its nominees, the BAFTA Awards switched to a jury system for 2021 in an effort to increase the viewership of all the eligible titles. Here’s Paul Sheehan’s breakdown of the changes for 2021 and how the BAFTA nominees were selected:

In round one, voters ranked their top 15 films and those with the most votes made the longlists that were revealed on February 4. For the acting and directing categories, juries comprised of about a dozen diverse voters drawn from a range of backgrounds chose the final four entries on the longlists; they also decided the six nominees. In round two, which kicked off on February 19, members were required to watch all the contenders on the longlists. They then ranked their top five films to determine nominations. While there are only five nominees for Best Picture, screenplays and craft categories, there are six in each of the acting categories, up from five. There are also six nominees for Best Director and in an effort to address a lack in female representation, that longlist had 10 men and 10 women. In round three, which will run from March 25 to April 7, the entire membership can vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films.

