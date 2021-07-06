When are the Emmys 2021? Everything to know about the Primetime Emmy Awards

Television’s biggest night is arriving before summer turns to fall. On Sunday, September 19, 2021, the Primetime Emmy Awards will air on CBS and bestow some of the most acclaimed shows on network, cable, and streaming services with Emmy trophies. Ahead, everything to know about the 2021 Emmys, including how to watch and when to expect the nominees.

When are the Emmy Award nominations?

The 2021 Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 13 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. Emmy winners and real-life father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“#FreeRayshawn”) will reveal the nominations, which are set to stream live online via the Emmys website and YouTube.

Who is nominated for Emmys in 2021?

No one yet. But according to the Gold Derby odds, Netflix’s “The Crown,” Apple TV+ breakout “Ted Lasso,” and Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” should expect multiple nominations, respectively, in the drama, comedy, and limited series categories. Other expected nominees include Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, and Gillian Anderson for “The Crown,” Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso,” Jean Smart for both “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown,” Kaley Cuoco for “The Flight Attendant,” Kate Winslet for “Mare of Easttown,” Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You,” and Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Queen’s Gambit.” For the full Gold Derby odds and to make predictions on the 2021 Emmy Awards, head here.

What day is the Emmys 2021?

The 2021 Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 19 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony is set to air on CBS.

Will there be an Emmys 2021?

Yes. Not that anyone should be surprised. Even last year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy and ABC put on an Emmy Awards broadcast with Jimmy Kimmel as the host that mixed in-person segments with virtual attendees. It’s unclear at the moment what the 2021 ceremony will look like, but with live events returning, including the 2021 Oscars, expect some in-person attendees.

Who won the Emmy Awards 2021?

No one yet. But the 2020 Emmy Awards were dominated by “Schitt’s Creek,” which swept the comedy series categories, and “Succession,” which ruled the drama series categories. Neither show will be eligible for Emmy Awards this year, however: “Schitt’s Creek” concluded its run, while “Succession” Season 3 will likely debut later this year and find itself back in the Emmy race in 2022.

What time are the Emmys?

The 2021 Emmys start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

When are the Emmys?

Sunday, September 19, 2021.

What channel are the Emmys on?

This year’s Emmy Awards will air on CBS.

How to watch the Emmys

In addition to airing on CBS via linear television options, the Emmy Awards will also stream via YouTube TV, Hulu Live, and online at CBS, among other digital viewing options.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions