When are the 2022 Emmys? Everything to know about the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmys are set to return to the usual pre-pandemic type of ceremony in a big auditorium packed full of famous folk. Contrast that with the 2021 Emmys, which took place outside on The Event Deck at L.A. Live. On Monday, September 12, 2022, the Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC. Here’s what to know about the 2022 Emmys including when the nominations are announced.

What shows are eligible at the 2022 Emmys?

This year marks a realignment of the Emmys following an agreement between the two TV academies. Historically, the Emmys have been divided into Primetime and Daytime editions but the advent of streaming has made that distinction moot. Going forward, the ceremonies will be divided by genre, with comedy, drama, limited, reality and variety series plus telefilms competing for the traditionally primetime awards.

When are the Emmy nominations announced?

The 2022 Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 13 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT by “Blockbuster” co-stars JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero.

When is Emmy voting?

Emmy nominations voting started Thursday June 17, and ended Monday June 27. Emmy winners voting starts Friday August 12 and ends Monday August 22.

When are the Emmys?

Monday, September 12, 2022.

Why are the Emmys on a Monday, instead of the traditional Sunday?

The four big broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC) share the rights to the show, with it rotating annually among them. This year is NBC’s turn but it has NFL games slotted in for Sunday. That means a move to Monday, just like in 2018 when the Peacock net last aired the Emmys.

What time are the Emmys?

The 2022 Emmys will air live nationwide starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What channel are the Emmys on?

The Emmys air on NBC from coast-to-coast.

Are the Emmys streaming online?

The 2022 Emmys ceremony will be available to stream online via NBC.com and the Peacock app provided the user has a cable subscription. Hulu Live and YouTube TV subscribers can watch the Emmy Awards online.

