When are the Golden Globe Awards? Everything to know about the 2021 Golden Globes

The longest awards season in history officially got its start on February 3 when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards. The 2021 Golden Globes will be unlike any ceremony in past history due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the show will be split between coasts and feature nominees attending via remote connections wherever possible around the world. Ahead, everything to know about the Golden Globes Awards.

When are the Golden Globe Awards?

The 2021 Golden Globes take place on February 28 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony airs live on NBC and streams online at NBC.com and via the NBC app (a cable subscription is required).

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

This year, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globe Awards for the fourth time, after successful stints as co-emcees in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the two frequent collaborators and former “Saturday Night Live” stars will host from their respective home cities. Fey will be in New York and broadcasting from the Rainbow Room, while Poehler will handle her duties from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the traditional site of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Who is nominated for Golden Globe Awards?

The Netflix film “Mank” led all movies with six nominations, including Best Picture – Drama, Best Director for David Fincher, Best Actor in a Drama for Gary Oldman, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried, Best Screenplay for Jack Fincher, and Best Score for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Close behind “Mank” was another Netflix movie, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” with five nominations: Best Picture – Drama, Best Director for Aaron Sorkin, Best Supporting Actor for Sacha Baron Cohen, and Best Original Song for “Hear My Voice” by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite.

Other movies nominated at the Golden Globes included “Nomadland” (nominations for Best Picture – Drama, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, Best Actress for Frances McDormand, and Best Screenplay), “Promising Young Woman” (nominations for Best Picture – Drama, Best Director for Emerald Fennell, Best Actress for Carey Mulligan, and Best Screenplay for Fennell), “The Father” (Best Picture – Drama, Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins, Best Supporting Actress for Olivia Colman, and Best Screenplay), and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Best Actress for Viola Davis and Best Actor for Chadwick Boseman).

On the television front, Netflix series “The Crown” received six nominations, including Best Drama Series and recognition for stars Olivia Colman (Best Actress in a Drama Series), Emma Corrin (Best Actress in a Drama Series), Josh O’Connor (Best Actor in a Drama Series), Helena Bonham Carter (Best Supporting Actress), and Gillian Anderson (Best Supporting Actress). Other show singled out by the Golden Globe Awards included Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched” (three nominations including Best Drama and Best Actress for Sarah Paulson), Netflix’s “Ozark” (four nominations including Best Drama and Best Actor for Jason Bateman), Apple’s “Ted Lasso” (Best Comedy Series and Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis), Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” (Best Drama Series), and “Schitt’s Creek” (Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy for Eugene Levy, Best Actress in a Comedy for Catherine O’Hara, Best Supporting Actor for Dan Levy, and Best Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy).

This year’s Golden Globe Awards nominations were also not without controversy. The film “Music,” from director Sia, received two nominations — including Best Musical or Comedy and Best Actress for Kate Hudson — despite coming under fire for its depiction of the autism community. The Golden Globes also failed to recognize a number of critically acclaimed films with largely Black ensembles, including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and “Da 5 Bloods.”

For the full list of the Golden Globe Award nominations, head here.

What are the Golden Globe Awards?

The Golden Globe Awards are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As noted on the group’s website, the group “has its roots in the early 1940s when Pearl Harbor had drawn America into World War II.” According to the official HFPA history, “Amid the turmoil of war and the difficulties with communications, a handful of Los Angeles-based overseas journalists banded together to share contacts, information, and material.” The first Golden Globe Awards were handed out in January of 1944. Over the years, the membership has changed but there are currently roughly 90 journalists included in the organization who vote for the Golden Globe Awards. While the ceremony and its nominees and winners are often considered a precursor for the Oscars, there is virtually no overlap between the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the academy.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions