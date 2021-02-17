When are the Oscars 2021? Oscar nominations date, time, and everything to know

The 2021 Oscars will be different than any Academy Awards ceremony in history. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show itself has been pushed into the spring, to April 25, 2021, the latest date in the history of the Oscars. As a result, eligibility has been extended as well: movies released through February 28, 2021, are qualified to compete for Oscar nominations, meaning films like “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Minari” and “Nomadland,” all of which debuted in wide release during February, are eligible for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Here’s what to know about the 2021 Oscars, including how to watch, who is nominated, and what time it starts.

When are the Oscars?

The 2021 Oscars take place on April 25, 2021. The show was previously scheduled for February 28, 2021, but forced to move because of the coronavirus pandemic. Coverage of the ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and airs live on ABC.

What time do the Oscars start?

The 93rd annual Oscars ceremony officially starts at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on April 25, 2021. The show will air live on ABC and be available to stream online via ABC.com and the ABC app provided the user has a cable subscription.

When does Oscar voting start?

The voting period for the 2021 Oscars starts on Friday, March 5, 2021, and ends on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Movies released in 2020 and through February 28, 2021, are eligible for consideration.

When are the Oscar nominations?

The Oscar nominations are announced on Monday, March 15, 2021. The nominations ceremony will stream live online via YouTube and also air on ABC.

What time are the Oscar nominations?

The Oscar nominations are announced at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on March 15, 2021.

Who is nominated for the 2021 Oscars?

While the 2021 Oscar nominations haven’t been announced or determined just yet, there are a number of expected contenders that should find themselves rewarded on March 15 as nominees for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Among the anticipated nominees are “Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao and star Frances McDormand, “Mank” director David Fincher and stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” director Aaron Sorkin and star Sacha Baron Cohen, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis, “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell and star Carey Mulligan, and “Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung and star Steven Yeun. Those movies are also expected to compete for Best Picture along with films such as “One Night in Miami,” “Da 5 Bloods,” and “The Father.”

Who is hosting the Oscars?

At the moment, no host has been announced for the 2021 Oscars. The ceremony itself is being produced by a trio of Hollywood veterans: Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and director Steven Soderbergh. “We’re thrilled and terrified in equal measure. Because of the extraordinary situation we’re all in, there’s an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way, and we hope to create a show that really FEELS like the movies we all love,” said Collins, Sher, and Soderbergh in a joint statement.



Are the Oscars streaming online?

The 2021 Oscars ceremony is available to stream online via ABC.com or the ABC app. Hulu Live and YouTube TV subscribers are also able to watch the Academy Awards online.

Why is it called the Oscars?

The Academy Awards trophy is officially called the Academy Award of Merit. But everyone knows the statue and ceremony by its unofficial nickname: the Oscars. Why is the statue called an Oscar? According to the official Academy Awards website, “While the origins of the moniker aren’t clear, a popular story has it that upon seeing the trophy for the first time, Academy librarian (and eventual executive director) Margaret Herrick remarked that it resembled her Uncle Oscar. The Academy didn’t adopt the nickname officially until 1939, but it was widely known enough by 1934 that Hollywood columnist Sidney Skolsky used it in a piece referring to Katharine Hepburn’s first Best Actress win.” Some other notes about the Oscars statue: it weighs just over eight-and-a-half pounds and stands 13 and a half inches tall.