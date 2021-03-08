When are the PGA Awards? Everything to know about the 2021 PGA Awards

It took the calendar hitting March, but the heart of awards season has finally arrived. The Oscar nominations are announced on March 15, days after the BAFTA Awards reveal its 2021 nominees. On March 24, the Producers Guild of America will hand out the 2021 PGA Awards, an often very reliable Best Picture indicator. Here’s everything to know about the 32nd annual PGA Awards, including the date of the ceremony and who is nominated.

When are the PGA Awards?

The 2021 PGA Awards will be announced on Wednesday, March 24. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was delayed and shifted to a virtual setting. Said PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher in a joint statement earlier this year, “Our 2021 PGA Awards will look different than previous years with a shift to a virtual presentation, but we’re excited by the opportunity to put on our show in a more accessible, personal, and entirely new way. Shining a light on the tireless work of our peers and the pioneers of our industry who are leading us into the next chapter of entertainment will be a great way to reflect and regroup as we continue to move our industry forward. Amidst the changes happening all around us, our commitment to our members, and to uplifting the art and craft of producing, is steadfast.”

Who is nominated at the PGA Awards?

Here are the nominees for the 2021 PGA Awards in all categories, including Best Picture (an award given to the film’s producers).

Best Picture

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Documentary

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Softie”

“A Thousand Cuts”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

Best Animated Feature

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”



Best Television Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

Best Television Comedy

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Limited Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Sports Program

“Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics” (S1)

“Hard Knocks: Los Angeles”

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (S26)

“Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe”

“The Shop: Uninterrupted Featuring President Barack Obama”

Best Children’s Program

“Animaniacs” (S1)

“Carmen Sandiego” (S3)

“Looney Tunes Cartoons” (S1)

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (S7)

Best Short Form Program

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler (S3)

“Between The Scenes – The Daily Show” (S5)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (S3)

“Inside Pixar: Inspired” (S1)

“SNL Presents: Stories from the Show” (S1)

How many PGA Award winners also won Best Picture?

Since it was established in 1989, 21 PGA Award winners in the Best Theatrical Motion Picture category have gone on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, including “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Dances with Wolves,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Schindler’s List,” “Forrest Gump,” “The English Patient,” “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “Gladiator,” “Chicago,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The Hurt Locker,” “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist,” “Argo,” “12 Years a Slave” (which tied in 2013 with “Gravity” at the PGA Awards), “Birdman,” “The Shape of Water,” and “Green Book.”

When the academy expanded the Best Picture lineup to 10 nominees in 2010 (before later shifting to a total number of nominees between five and 10), the PGA Awards similarly inflated its list of yearly nominees to a consistent 10 films. That shift has reaped rewards for Oscar prognosticators: In the last decade, the Producers Guild has predicted 87 of the 98 Best Picture nominees.

Who was snubbed by the PGA Awards?

The biggest snubs in the Best Picture category at the 2021 PGA Awards were Spike Lee’s Netflix film “Da 5 Bloods,” the Paul Greengrass Western “News of the World,” and Pixar’s “Soul,” all of which remain perhaps outside contenders for the Oscars Best Picture lineup. The biggest surprises from this year’s motion picture selections were “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Sound of Metal.”

What are the PGA Awards?

According to its website, the Producers Guild of America “is a nonprofit trade organization that represents and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in motion pictures, television, and new media.” The PGA Awards “honor the most impactful and entertaining producing achievements in the worlds of film and television.” Like the Oscars, the PGA Awards utilizes a preferential ballot to select its Best Picture winner — as a result, it is an often very reliable Oscars indicator.

How to watch the PGA Awards?

While the PGA Awards are not broadcast on television, the Producers Guild YouTube channel is how to watch the 2021 awards.

